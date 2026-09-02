Man Utd already plotting 2027 DOUBLE signing as Whitwell confirms advanced talks

Manchester United are expected to re-enter talks with Leicester City for Louis Page in 2027, with both Laurie Whitwell and our transfer insider Graeme Bailey detailing their plans.

Man Utd spent £163million during the summer transfer window to sign Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, Karl Darlow and Tynan Thompson. Santos, Tielemans and Baleba will overhaul United’s midfield options, replacing the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

However, United fans were left disappointed by the fact INEOS refused to splash out huge money on top midfield targets Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes, who instead joined Premier League rivals Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Supporters have also been left stunned by the club’s failure to sign a specialist left-back to help out Luke Shaw.

Indeed, there have already been calls for director of football Jason Wilcox and CEO Omar Berrada to be sacked.

The Athletic’s United correspondent Whitwell has explained why United missed out on promising Leicester midfielder Page.

United held discussions with Leicester for Page earlier in the summer window, before ‘reopening talks’ on deadline day.

Those talks ‘advanced to a stage when a deal looked possible’. Even when Leicester raised their valuation of the 18-year-old to over £10m, United were still ready to strike a deal.

But Leicester ultimately told United to pay £12m plus £3m in add-ons. INEOS felt this price was inflated and therefore paused negotiations.

Whitwell reports that Michael Carrick’s are ‘expected to revisit the situation’, meaning Page remains a target for United heading towards the 2027 January window.

Arsenal have also expressed interest in the England U19 international, but he would prefer to move to Old Trafford.

United did not want to spend big money on a left-back this summer as they were worried it would block Lewis Hall’s path next summer.

Lewis Hall still a key target for Man Utd

After learning Newcastle would not sell Hall this year, United decided to postpone their talks for him until next summer.

Whitwell has written: ‘Man United did not move to sign another left-back of major profile, to keep the path clear for Hall in future. The situation is expected to be revisited next summer.’

Our transfer reporter Bailey has confirmed that United fully intend to return for the 21-year-old English talent, even though Newcastle are planning a new contract for him.

We understand Hall is eager to move to Old Trafford, giving United confidence they can raid Newcastle for him.

However, United’s failure to land a left-back in the mean time is bizarre. They failed with a late loan approach for Alejandro Balde, while also deciding against signing Jorge Salinas from Racing Santander for an enticing fee of €16m/£14m.

With Shaw likely to pick up at least one injury during a gruelling campaign, players such as Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui may now have to operate at left-back.

Meanwhile, the reason why United did not sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid has emerged.