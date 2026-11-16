Man Utd urged to ‘back’ Pochettino with £60m-plus signing Howe would have loved – journalist

Manchester United have been urged by a journalist to deliver Mauricio Pochettino the £60million-plus signing of a Premier League star who Eddie Howe would also have loved at Old Trafford.

Pochettino will arrive at Old Trafford prior to their meeting with Liverpool on November 22, and will have big plans. The 18th-placed side will not be so dangerously placed if the Argentine can do what is expected of him.

He’ll need to be able to recruit in order to shape the United squad in the way he wants.

One signing he’s being tipped to make is one which would have been loved by former Newcastle boss Howe.

Indeed, before Pochettino made it clear he wanted to head to Old Trafford, Howe was said to be top of the list, and reports followed suggesting he had ideas of how to shape the squad. Those ideas may now help Pochettino.

Express journalist Charlie Malam feels Lewis Hall should be one of the first through the door under the new United boss.

He wrote: ‘A bold move to make in January, yes, but Lewis Hall is clearly the player Man United see as their new long-term left-back. And for good reason: he’s 22, homegrown and a brilliantly talented player. Getting an early succession plan in place with Luke Shaw’s contract expiring next summer would be ideal.

‘Hall will cost a pretty penny, but Newcastle aren’t in a great spot right now and INEOS need to back Pochettino. He’s comfortably the best coach they’ve had at United but he needs help. Newcastle might soon have to sack their own recently-appointed manager and almost certainly won’t be in Europe next season, so Hall is as gettable as ever in 2027.

‘United have started badly but under Pochettino there is room to believe they can climb the table fast. It’s a project Poch should be able to sell to Hall. But it’ll set the Red Devils back a minimum of £60m and probably more.’

READ MORE: Man Utd have two-pronged reason for signing ‘very good fit’ for Pochettino in £40m-plus January swoop – Exclusive

Eddie Howe wanted Lewis Hall

Had Howe gotten the job at United, Hall was the obvious first man through the door – a left-back, which United are in need of, who had starred under the manager at Newcastle.

Per reports, had Howe been hired, he was going to ask for a new left-sided defender, as well as a centre-back, a left-winger and a striker.

Further to that, it was said United remained ‘very keen’ on Hall, having tracked him in the summer when Newcastle tied him down to a new deal.

The marriage of all of those ideas could have made for a great relationship at United, but it’s now Pochettino who could benefit.

Despite that, Hall recently committed to a huge new deal at St James’ Park and, as a vital player to their project, getting him out of the Tyneside club is far easier said than done.