Man Utd have two-pronged reason for signing ‘very good fit’ for Pochettino in £40m-plus January swoop – Exclusive

Manchester United believe Fulham defender Calvin Bassey would be a ‘very good fit’ for Mauricio Pochettino’s system, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the Nigerian international was on their radar before the Argentine’s appointment at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in October that United were keeping a close eye on Bassey, and we can now confirm that the 26-year-old is very much viewed as a strong match for the demands of Pochettino’s approach.

The United hierarchy had already been doing work on the Fulham centre-back before Pochettino arrived, but his appointment has only strengthened the case for pursuing a deal.

Pochettino’s teams are typically built around an aggressive high defensive line, with pace and recovery speed essential qualities for his defenders. Bassey’s athleticism makes him an attractive option, while his ability to operate at left-back adds further appeal and gives United a double reason to strike a deal amid Luke Shaw’s contract situation.

Sources familiar with the situation have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that Bassey is viewed internally as a player who could be a ‘very good fit’ for United.

His contract situation is also one to watch. Bassey is approaching the final months of his current Fulham deal, although the Cottagers have an option to extend it.

We understand Fulham have already indicated that they intend to exercise that option, if they cannot reach agreement on a new contract.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa is keen to see Bassey commit his future to the club, but we are told that discussions over a prospective extension have not progressed as hoped. That has prompted Bassey’s representatives to monitor the situation closely, particularly with interest from elsewhere beginning to emerge.

We can reveal that Bassey would be more than open to the prospect of a move to Old Trafford, while United are prepared to test Fulham’s resolve as they assess their defensive recruitment plans for January.

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Man Utd also have alternatives to expensive Bassey

However, landing him will not be straightforward. Sources believe a fee in excess of £40million would be required to bring Bassey to Manchester in January, with Fulham potentially demanding close to £50million before considering a sale.

Such a deal would represent a club-record departure for the west London side, surpassing the £43.5million they received from Al-Hilal for Aleksandar Mitrovic in 2023.

United are looking to bring in a new left-sided central defender in January, even before any decision over Lisandro Martinez’s future. As TEAMtalk has revealed, the club are open to the possibility of moving the Argentine on.

Bassey is not the only name under consideration, however, with Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite remaining firmly on United’s radar.

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Brentford defender Nathan Collins and RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba are also among the players being assessed as United prepare for the January window although they have a host of names being assessed.

But Bassey’s suitability for Pochettino’s system, combined with his versatility and willingness to consider a move, means he is emerging as a particularly interesting option for the Old Trafford hierarchy.