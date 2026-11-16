Man Utd: Romano reveals two ‘KEY’ signings INEOS will make for Pochettino in January with third likely

Fabrizio Romano has revealed two “key” signings that Manchester United intend to make in this winter transfer window.

Incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino will officially take over at Man Utd later this week, and he has a massive job on his hands at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils sit in the Premier League relegation zone, and Pochettino has a tough start with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool coming up this weekend.

Despite this, current USA boss Pochettino has said publicly that he felt he could not turn down the Man Utd manager’s job, and Romano has confirmed that taking over at Old Trafford is a “real dream” for the former Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Pochettino is coming. It’s already official and, next week, in just a few days, he will arrive in Manchester, prepare for the Liverpool game and be introduced as the new Manchester United boss. Everything is ready.

“Pochettino sees Manchester United as a dream opportunity. For him, it’s a real dream. It’s something that cannot be rejected. United represents something completely different compared to any other club or opportunity.

“That’s why he said yes, why the deal was closed and why Pochettino will now arrive after the second game with the US men’s national team to begin this new chapter.”

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Fabrizio Romano confirms plans for THREE potential Manchester United signings in January

Romano has also delivered details on Man Utd’s January transfer plans, with the club’s hierarchy focusing on “two key areas”.

He has also said that the Red Devils could bring in a third new player in January if the stars align.

Romano added: “The first message coming from people at Manchester United was that they will do things in January. I therefore expect at least one signing, but it could be even more. It could be two or more, so let’s see what happens.

“There will also be more meetings with Mauricio Pochettino. Starting next week, Manchester United will have conversations with him regarding signings, opportunities, ideas and more. Those discussions are going to take place.

“My understanding is that the two key areas Manchester United want to address are centre-back and striker.

“United believe they could do something at centre-back during the January transfer window. They also want to add another striker to the team, particularly considering Benjamin Sesko’s physical issues. That is a serious possibility.

“We also have to see what happens at left-back, because United wanted to add a player in that position during the summer.

“However, with a new coach, new conversations will take place. We have to see what Manchester United decide to do as a club, together with their new manager, ahead of January.

“This comes after a summer in which they invested heavily in midfield, bringing three new signings to Old Trafford.”

With regard to who that centre-back could be, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed at the end of October that Fulham’s Calvin Bassey was high on their wishlist.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes has a big decision to make over his future as the club prepares for another new era and a report has revealed what the United skipper has decided to do and whether he will stay or go.