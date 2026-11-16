Liverpool: Slot’s first major signing to demand exit as Fabrizio Romano reveals the final straw

A Liverpool star who has seen far too many promises broken to him at Anfield is ready to turn his back on the club and demand to leave if a rival player signs a new contract to remain, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are in a something of a season of transition, with manager Andoni Iraola arriving to take the Anfield reins from Arne Slot, with the Spaniard – managing at Champions League level for the first time – also having seen three of Liverpool’s long-term successes in Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate, all leave on a free.

Two consistents through both those eras – and also vital cogs of the Jurgen Klopp period beforehand – though remain, in Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk: a pair both in the autumns of their careers and two players who have won it all at Anfield.

While TEAMtalk has already exclusively revealed that Van Dijk is set to sign a new deal at Anfield after wowing Iraola so far, the future of Alisson looks less certain.

However, much like his captain, Alisson too is also leaning towards signing an extension, with his agent recently revealing all about his plans and dropping a very strong hint on his future.

But as a consequence of the Brazilian’s potential new deal – and to be fair, the Brazilian will have earned that with some inspired saves of late – that will mean his understudy, Giorgi Mamardashvili, once again remaining second fiddle and condemning the towering Georgian to yet another season on the bench.

The first major signing of the Slot era at Anfield, Mamardashvili’s move to Anfield was seen as a real coup by the Reds and a move which would future-proof their goalkeeping positions.

But after the best part of two seasons warming the bench, Romano has explained why the Georgian will not hang around any longer if Alisson does indeed sign a new deal…

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Romano expects Mamardashvili to leave Liverpool

Explaining that a new deal for Alisson at Anfield will be the final straw for Mamardashvili, signed in a £29m (€35m, $40m ) deal from Valencia in 2025, Romano explained why his career on Merseyside could be cooked after just 22 senior games for the club.

“Liverpool are no longer masters of Alisson’s destiny, let’s put it that way,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Last summer they were able to say ‘stay with us, we’ll extend for another year, we’ll activate the option.’ Now that option has expired, so Alisson can decide his future.

“There is certainly a possibility that Alisson will remain at Liverpool. However, the situation involving him and Giorgi Mamardashvili is becoming increasingly complicated.

“This is because Mamardashvili is not a player who wants to remain a backup goalkeeper indefinitely. He is playing second fiddle while waiting for the door to open for a starting spot at Liverpool and at some point, a decision will have to be made.”

As Romano has hinted, that will likely mean an exit for the Georgian at Anfield, though there are some doubts over whether the 26-year-old has shown enough to suggest he can be trusted with the Liverpool gloves over the long term.

Indeed, Liverpool’s staff would appear to have some doubts too, having also forked out a whopping £30m fee to sign Belgian teenager Lucca Brughmans, with the talent due to arrive on Merseyside next summer.

TEAMtalk also understands that Liverpool are preparing for life after Alisson by moving in a different direction entirely.

Indeed, we revealed earlier this year that a top Portuguese star is being consistently watched by the club, and the player in question remains very much their first choice to eventually succeed the Brazilian in their goal.

In other news, the Reds are being backed to sign off on a masterstroke £50m signing in January, in what James Pearce feels could prove a monumental move.