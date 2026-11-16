Spanish media destroy Martin Zubimendi after ‘disastrous night’ as Arsenal line up Real Madrid deal

The Spanish media have stated Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi for a ‘disastrous’ display as Spain lost to England on Sunday night, with the Gunners plotting a Real Madrid transfer.

World champions Spain were absolutely dominated by England for 65 minutes, before two goals in the next 10 minutes meant for a nervy final 15. The Three Lions held on, ending Spain’s 43-match unbeaten run.

A number of their players disappointed, with Zubimendi among them.

The lesser-seen Arsenal midfielder was handed a 6.2 FotMob rating, having failed to impose himself against a superior English midfield.

The Spanish media picked up on Zubimendi’s poor performance, which saw him come off injured after 72 minutes.

AS said: ‘His second consecutive appearance as Rodri’s replacement was a disastrous night for him.

‘He struggled to control the game against [Declan] Rice’s aggressive marking, suffering several dangerous turnovers and rarely finding the Spanish second-to-last line of defense. To make matters worse, he had to leave the field injured in the 71st minute.’

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Martin Zubimendi central to Arsenal, Real Madrid plan

Arsenal have an interest in landing Endrick from Real Madrid, and using Zubimendi to make that an easier deal.

TEAMtalk is aware that the Gunners are pushing hard to bring the Brazilian forward to the Emirates.

But that comes with a caveat that Real are committed to retain him for the long term, despite his own issues with the amount of game time he’s getting.

Arsenal feel Endrick is ready to head to north London, so they are trying hard to see how they could get a deal over the line.

Historic interest from Real in Zubimendi is going to be used, with the Gunners feeling Los Blancos might like the idea of taking the Spaniard on board.

With the midfielder hoping to head back to Spain, the opportunity is one that looks like it could have legs.

But failing to succeed for the Spanish national team is not going to rouse many teams in Spain, let alone its very best club.