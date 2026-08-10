Aston Villa’s hopes of signing Real Madrid forward Endrick have been dealt a blow following a development from Fabrizio Romano.

There was a huge amount of hype when Endrick finally joined Madrid from Palmeiras in 2024 as an 18-year-old but so far he hasn’t quite delivered on that.

A total of seven goals in 40 matches is evidence of that, although the Brazil international has more often than not been used from the bench.

After playing 37 times in the 2024-25 season, Endrick made just three appearances last term, before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Lyon.

There, he scored eight goals in 21 matches but now he is back at Madrid, and speculation is once again mounting over his future.

Kylian Mbappe is Los Blancos’ first-choice striker and while Endrick sees his long-term future at the club, it seems the 20-year-old is eager to secure first-team football elsewhere.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Chelsea and Manchester United, and more, had been contacted about the youngster, who could head out on loan this season.

Moreover, we understand that Liverpool had been sounded out for Endrick, who is also attracting interest from Roma.

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On Monday, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs suggested the Unai Emery factor could play a part in a possible loan deal.

He said on talkSPORT, “It’s just about finding a move that isn’t necessarily driven by, say, Champions League football, even though Aston Villa have got it.

“It’s all about more minutes. So Endrick is going to be looking less about prestige and more about the right fit to be playing week in, week out.

“So Villa are there. But keep an eye on Roma and several other clubs who have made enquiries, mostly from Europe’s big five leagues.”

However, on Monday evening, Romano’s new information turns this matter on its head.

He states that Madrid have informed Endrick and his agents about wanting to keep him at the club this season.

Figureheads at Los Blancos are said to have told his entourage at Roc Nation to continue his development with the Spanish giants.

And crucially, Jose Mourinho has supported this decision as well. It is difficult to see Endrick usurping Mbappe from the No 9 spot.

But perhaps he can play in a different attacking position. However, it is likely he will have to be patient as the Brazilian won’t get as much game time at Madrid as he would on loan at a club lower down the food chain.

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