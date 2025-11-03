Unai Emery is set to retain one of his most important Aston Villa players

Aston Villa have delivered a clear ‘hands off’ message to clubs interested in Morgan Rogers, and TEAMtalk understands that Unai Emery’s side are set to make a major statement, in a blow to his SEVEN confirmed suitors.

Sources confirm that Villa are deep into advanced negotiations that will extend Rogers’ contract until 2031, adding an extra year onto his freshly-inked 2030 deal.

The deal is set to include a release clause that reads like a ransom note to the Premier League’s super-rich – it’s understood to be close to £100 million.

The numbers are eye-watering. Rogers, still only 23, will see his pay packet explode from £75,000 a week into the £150,000 stratosphere, placing him shoulder-to-shoulder with Villa’s elite and in line with his Premier League piers.

Emery’s verdict is blunt: “Untouchable.” With Champions League nights the aim and PSR wolves still circling English boardrooms, Villa have drawn a red line – no January fire-sale, no mid-season panic. Even if the accounts are tight, Rogers will stay.

Seven heavyweight suitors have already felt the freeze. Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Tottenham all registered formal interest.

Tottenham dangled “crazy money” for Rogers, sources confirm, Chelsea floated a £100m swap involving Nicolas Jackson; Bayern scouts drooled over his 97th-percentile carries. Every enquiry was met with the same response: he is not for sale.

Aston Villa star will NOT force an exit

Why the urgency for Villa? Rogers is no longer a prospect – he’s the engine.

30 goal contributions last term, sixth-highest distance covered in the league, and a PFA Young Player Award in his pocket. Emery’s system lives or dies on his lung-busting surges from deep. Lose him and the whole blueprint wobbles.

The player himself is all-in. “Unai’s belief means the world,” he said last month, and insiders swear he has shown precisely zero desire to leave the club.

When the new contract lands – expected before Christmas – seven crestfallen sporting directors will be left staring at a nine-figure padlock.

Villa aren’t just retaining a key player; they’re sending a clear message.

From Middlesbrough reject to England regular in 22 months, Rogers is the poster boy for the club’s sky-rocketing ambition.

Europe’s giants can window-shop all they like. The door is bolted, the price is obscene, and Villa now hope Rogers is home, unless a stupid offer arrives.

