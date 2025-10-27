Tottenham Hotspur, now thriving under Thomas Frank, are gearing up for an interesting January 2026 transfer window in which they’ll look to bolster their midfield, TEAMtalk understands.

Despite securing Joao Palhinha (loan from Bayern Munich), Xavi Simons (€60m from RB Leipzig), and Mohammed Kudus (from West Ham) in the summer, the perceived need for more legs have Spurs scouring the market.

With James Maddison sidelined by a long-term knee injury and Yves Bissouma linked to Juventus, the North London club is targeting versatile, high-potential midfielders to maintain their Premier League charge.

One standout name is Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers. The 23-year-old England international has dazzled as a versatile attacking midfielder, catching Frank’s eye with his work rate and creativity.

Villa could demand over £70m for the playmaker, but Spurs are very keen on him and could move if the door opens.

Another exciting prospect is Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, whose flair and goal-scoring instincts have impressed scouts.

Tottenham are big admirers of Ndiaye, as they believe the 25-year-old’s ability to play as a No. 10 or winger aligns perfectly with Frank’s fluid system. However, Everton’s strong stance on retaining him, which TEAMtalk revealed in an exclusive update, would complicate negotiations.

Four more stars on Spurs shortlist confirmed

From Scotland, Rangers’ Nicolas Raskin, the 24-year-old Belgian box-to-box midfielder, is on Tottenham’s radar, as revealed on October 14.

Valued at around £16m, his Premier League-ready energy makes him a strong contender, though competition looms.

Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit, the 19-year-old Dutch star likened to Kevin De Bruyne, offers long-term potential.

His €20m (£17.5m / $23.3m) price tag reflects his growing reputation as a playmaker and he has been heavily tracked by Spurs.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, the 21-year-old deep-lying playmaker is on Spurs and most top sides lists. He also figures highly on Man Utd’s list.

FC Copenhagen’s Victor Froholdt, a 19-year-old Danish gem, rounds out the list, though Wharton and him are less likely for January moves.

Spurs have the budget and ambition to act decisively. As the window nears, these targets signal Tottenham’s intent to blend youth and experience for a top-four push.

They currently sit third in the table after beating Everton 3-0 on Sunday, and face Chelsea on Saturday in their next league clash, following a Carabao Cup game against Newcastle on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, reports are gathering pace that Real Madrid are interested in Micky van de Ven, following his standout performance for Tottenham at the weekend.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones previously revealed that he is on the LaLiga giant’s shortlist.

In other news, Spurs are reportedly considering a big-money swoop for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

It has been claimed that Frank ‘doesn’t fancy’ Dominic Solanke, who has been sidelined through injury, and Aghehowa could be signed as a result of this.

