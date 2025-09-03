Aston Villa are not going to budge on their Morgan Rogers transfer stance in the new year – and may even increase his asking price, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Tottenham showed late interest in Rogers at the end of the summer transfer window and we understand they scheduled a late meeting the day before deadline day to attempt a deal.

But we revealed how Villa were able to deter an exit thanks to their firm position on his value to them.

Their refusal to show any flexibility on Rogers’ £80million asking price meant no sides came forward with offers.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking players in the Premier League since his breakout and there is a determination to hold on to him.

Villa have had a slow start to the season, failing to score a goal yet, but the team could now spark into life after deadline day moves for Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho. It should give Rogers a new lease of life.

Through the summer there was an understanding through sources that Rogers was priced at £80million internally, while there were also messages that he was one player they could not consider losing.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Big-six clubs could fail

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City have also shown an interest in recent months – and there is some expectation that both Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola could yet push for the player in 2026.

However, sources close to Villa say Rogers could genuinely be valued at £100million by the new year, when the January window market opens. But they would not be likely to sell him halfway through a season anyway.

If he recaptures top form throughout the whole season then there is very little doubt he will be labelled as a £100million player by next summer – particularly as Rogers is contracted at Villa Park through to the summer of 2030.

Aston Villa round-up: Why Martinez stayed

It was suggested late in the summer transfer window that Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez had agreed personal terms with Manchester United, after informing his club of his desire to leave.

However, the Red Devils instead opted for Senne Lammens, partly as he is younger, but also because of Villa’s £40million demand and Martinez wanting £200,000 per week.

Meanwhile, reports in Turkey – where the transfer window remains open – suggested that Villa had accepted an offer from Galatasaray for the goalkeeper.

However, it’s been widely reported that Martinez has no interest in a move to Turkey.

Who’s the highest-value player at Villa?