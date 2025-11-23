Aston Villa are considering a move for Real Madrid star Gonzalo Garcia, which is bad news for Leeds United, as TEAMtalk understands they are set to submit a bid for the forward.

Garcia, 21, exploded onto the global stage with four goals at the Club World Cup this year. However, despite his success in the competition, he has played just 96 minutes in LaLiga this term.

He is behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the pecking order, and therefore, he could pursue a January exit to get more playing time. Whether Real Madrid would be open to a sale or a loan remains to be seen.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on November 19 that Leeds are preparing to launch an ‘imminent’ offer of around £17m for Garcia, after Daniel Farke convinced the board to pursue the striker.

Fletcher made clear in his report that Aston Villa are also in the mix, though, and they are ‘preparing a rival £17m approach’, as are Wolves, while Brighton have opened talks over a ‘straight loan’. Sunderland are also understood to be interested.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has now backed up our reporting, noting that Villa have indeed registered interest in Garcia, along with Leeds, Brighton and Wolves, as we previously stated.

“Garcia, young player, has found minutes hard to come by at Real Madrid this season. There’s no surprise it’s hard to break into Xabi Alonso’s start-studded team with the likes of Mbappe ahead of you, it’s tough to get minutes,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He burst onto the scene over the summer, Garcia, and finished as the top scorer at the Club World Cup where he got four goals in that tournament. If Real Madrid are willing to loan him out, I’m sure it’s more than just Leeds will be interested in him. I believe Brighton, Villa and Wolves have all registered interest.”

Aston Villa, Leeds want Real Madrid star on permanent deal

The key difference in our information to O’Rourke’s is that Leeds and Villa both believe they have a shot at signing Garcia on a permanent deal, rather than just on loan.

The youngster, who remains highly rated at the Bernabeu despite his lack of minutes, is under contract until 2030.

This means Madrid are under no pressure to sell Garcia, but they may decide to cash in, considering he will struggle to become a regular in Xabi Alonso’s starting XI.

Unai Emery is understood to be keen on adding a new striker to his Villa squad. He wants more competition for Ollie Watkins, who has scored just one Premier League goal so far this term.

Leeds are equally pushing to bring in more firepower after free summer signings Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha have failed to make much of an impact at Elland Road.

Villa face Leeds at Elland Road later today (2pm KO) and it will be interesting to see if either side’s strikers bounce back from their poor recent form in the game.

