Premier League clubs agree FFP rule change after Man City ‘left in the dark’

Premier League clubs have voted in favour of changing the competition’s financial rules from next season, it has been revealed.

According to BBC Sport, officials from Premier League clubs met in London today (Friday) to vote on potential changes to Profit and Sustainability (PSR) rules. 14 voted in favour of Squad Cost Ratio (SCR), while six voted against. 14 is the minimum number of votes required for a change to succeed, meaning SCR will be in effect from 2026-27 onwards.

Overall squad costs will have to be limited to 85 per cent of a club’s revenue. But there is a maximum of 70 per cent for teams who qualify for UEFA competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League.

Squad costs include player wages, manager wages, transfer fees and agent fees.

BBC Sport add that clubs also voted on the principle of anchoring. This is where a top limit is imposed on spending based on the money earned by the league’s bottom club, helping to reduce financial disparity between sides.

However, the motion did not pass as twelve voted against, seven voted in favour and one abstained.

But new sustainability rules, where clubs must map out their medium and long-term financial plans, passed unanimously.

Plus, clubs will no longer be able to sell assets to themselves to help comply with PSR, as Chelsea and Everton have done in the past.

Changes made amid Man City backdrop

The changes come at an interesting time given the verdict of Manchester City’s legal battle with the Premier League was expected to arrive in October.

It was first set out for March but has been repeatedly delayed, leaving fans and clubs alike frustrated.

On Thursday, former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson suggested the club should have pushed harder for a deadline from the independent panel reviewing their case.

“It looks to me as if they really have very little control of the process from the panel. They didn’t put in place the sorts of deadlines that maybe they should have done,” Borson said.

“That’s left them very much in the dark as to when the decision is coming, and in that scenario, you have just got to carry on the business because what can you do?

“You can’t just sit around pausing everything. You have to make decisions, make progress and go about your business, so that’s what they’re doing.”

Borson added that the verdict could be delayed further if it does not arrive this month, given how much Christmas slows these processes down.

In February 2023, the Premier League charged City with breaking their financial rules 115 times between 2009 and 2018. They allege that City provided inaccurate financial reporting and gained a competitive advantage through extra sponsorship income.

City strongly deny any wrongdoing and insist that ‘irrefutable evidence’ will help them fend off the Premier League’s challenge.

An independent commission heard both side’s cases between September and December last year.

