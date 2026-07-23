Aston Villa have finalised an agreement with Chelsea for Alejandro Garnacho and are planning to announce the Argentina international’s arrival on Thursday – and he could be the first of THREE major signings from the Blues, TEAMtalk understands.

Villa have moved quickly to wrap up a deal for the 22-year-old Garnacho after he was informed earlier this summer that he was not part of Xabi Alonso’s long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

Sources can reveal that Roma made a fresh attempt to revive their interest in Garnacho over the past 48 hours after missing out on Crysencio Summerville, who is now heading to Al-Hilal, while Napoli also made enquiries.

However, both Serie A clubs were informed that Garnacho had already committed himself to joining Aston Villa and working under Unai Emery.

As revealed on Wednesday, Emery has been the driving force behind the move.

The Villa boss was an admirer of Garnacho long before his move to Chelsea last summer and had previously attempted to bring him to Villa Park. Sources say he has never lost sight of the Argentine and has pushed hard to secure his signature.

We understand that Villa and Chelsea have agreed a loan deal containing an obligation to buy, with the permanent clause based on appearance-related targets that sources describe as “very attainable”.

Indeed, Garnacho has already agreed a long-term contract with Villa and will sign those terms before completing the initial loan, underlining the confidence from both clubs that the move will become permanent.

The deal grew out of discussions between Villa and Chelsea over Morgan Rogers’ blockbuster £117m move to Stamford Bridge.

During those talks, Garnacho quickly emerged as a realistic target, but he was not the only Chelsea player discussed, and now sources can name the three other players that Villa are keen to sign…

READ MORE: Emery sees Garnacho reaching ‘next level’ at Aston Villa as Morgan Rogers gives FIVE reasons for Chelsea move

Villa keen to sign Chelsea trio who cost a combined £105.8m

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that Villa remain in negotiations over Nicolas Jackson, another player Emery is eager to bring to the Midlands.

The Villa boss knows Jackson well from their time together at Villarreal and believes the Senegal international, who joined the Blues in a £32m deal from the LaLiga side in 2023, would significantly strengthen his attacking options ahead of a return to Champions League football.

Chelsea are understood to value Jackson at a minimum of £65million.

Although Alonso has informed the striker he will be given an opportunity to impress during pre-season following his loan spell at Bayern Munich, we understand Jackson would ideally like to secure a permanent move away this summer.

The 24-year-old is aware that Joao Pedro is Alonso’s preferred No.9 and that Chelsea are still planning to recruit another forward before the window closes.

Jackson is expected to report for Chelsea’s pre-season tour of New Zealand next week unless a deal is concluded beforehand.

Villa’s interest in Chelsea talent does not end there.

In addition, sources can also reveal the two clubs have also discussed the possibility of a defender moving to Villa Park.

Sources confirm Villa have enquired about Benoit Badiashile (a £35m signing from AS Monaco in 2023) and Axel Disasi (£38.8 – also from Monaco and also in 2023) as they assess defensive reinforcements – two players who have been told by Alonso that they can move on.

Trevoh Chalobah was also discussed, but the England defender is now close to completing a move to Cesc Fabregas’ Como.

With Garnacho now effectively secured, Villa’s business with Chelsea may not yet be finished as Emery continues reshaping his squad for another campaign competing on both domestic and European fronts.

Meanwhile, sources can reveal that Villa are looking to sign a €30m-rated Bundesliga star and beat Bournemouth to a deal.

However, it’s been claimed the Villans could lose another star man with Liverpool prepared to chuck £80m at a star in a move that would break Emery’s heart.

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