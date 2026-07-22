Morgan Rogers has listed five big reasons why he decided to join Chelsea after finalising his £117m move from Aston Villa, while Fabrizio Romano has provided all the details – and the thinking – behind Unai Emery’s pursuit of unwanted Blues winger Alejandro Garnacho.

England star Rogers has completed the formalities of his move to Stamford Bridge, making him the most expensive British footballer of all time, surpassing the recent £116m paid by Manchester City for his Three Lions teammate Elliot Anderson.

Signing a seven-year deal at Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk revealed the starring role an often unheralded Chelsea man had in persuading the 23-year-old to move to SW6.

Rogers has also now explained exactly why he wanted to join Chelsea, having also been a top target for Arsenal this summer.

“I’m so excited,” said Rogers. “For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I’ve always admired since I was a kid.

“I’m really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we’ve got and where the club is heading. That’s why I’m here, and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve had a few conversations with him [Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso] and I think it’s important for me to be here that I need to understand what the manager’s like, how he is and how he wants to operate.

“It very much fits with the way I see the game, the way I want to play, and the way I want to be me, and be free and express myself. Him being a part of that was a massive factor in me being here.”

Rogers also admitted he can’t wait to hook up with long-term friend Cole Palmer again.

‘I’ve known Cole since I was about 14, first in the England [youth] teams and then when we were both at Man City together. We’ve been speaking about this for a while; we always would love to have played together. So, for it to happen, we’re both excited.

“He’s non-stop ringing my phone, texting me, and I can’t wait. I think that’s probably the most special thing, playing with one of your best friends and being around him every day. It’s something I’m really excited about.”

READ MORE: Merson slates Chelsea’s ‘crazy’ £117m Morgan Rogers signing after ‘atrocious’ displays

Fabrizio Romano explains why Emery wants Garnacho at Villa

While Aston Villa have pocketed a monumental £117m from the sale of the 22-cap England star, they are looking to reinvest a large portion of that back into their squad.

And two Chelsea players are also of interest to Villa boss Unai Emery in the form of striker Nicolas Jackson and winger Garnacho, with the latter given the green light to leave Stamford Bridge just a year after his £40m move from Manchester United last summer.

Providing all the details on that move on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Emery wants to sign Garnacho on an initial loan, while also explaining how the Spanish tactician believes he can help the 22-year-old take his game to a higher plane.

“Contacts took place today. Aston Villa have sent an official bid to Chelsea,” Romano said.

“It’s a loan deal with the salary covered and also a buy option clause that could become mandatory under certain conditions.

“So it’s not a guaranteed obligation to buy, but there is the possibility to activate that obligation next summer.”

Emery is also personally driving the club’s pursuit, with Romano adding: “Emery made sure Alejandro Garnacho got the message that he is an important target.

“He really appreciates Garnacho and believes he can help him go to the next level at an important moment of his career.

“So Emery wants Garnacho, Emery has approved Garnacho and the conversations are ongoing.”

In addition to signing Garnacho, TEAMtalk can reveal that Villa are taking a look at a Galatasaray star who could well replace Rogers in an advanced midfield role.

Sources also understand that Villa are keen on a dynamic £42m-rated Serie A winger who is keen to move back to England this summer.

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