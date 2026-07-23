Liverpool have been ordered to put themselves in the strongest of positions for Bradley Barcola by making the player and his club, Paris Saint-Germain, an offer they can’t refuse, while a well-informed journalist has revealed how Andoni Iraola has attempted to force the transfer with club overlords, FSG.

The Reds would love to sign the PSG frontman as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, who departed Anfield at the end of last season. Realising they need a stellar name to replace the extraordinary output of the Egyptian over his nine years with Liverpool, the Reds are preparing to spend what will likely amount to one of the largest fees in their history on his replacement.

However, bringing the 23-year-old Barcola to Merseyside this summer may not be quite so easy, with several hurdles in Liverpool’s path.

While the two-time defending European champions are publicly stating Barcola is not for sale, TEAMtalk understands that the player is willing to move on, having expressed concerns to his manager Luis Enrique over his reduced role at the Parc des Princes.

And having fallen behind Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the pecking order, the potential signing of Yan Diomande – previously Liverpool’s top target before the Ivorian made it clear he only wanted to move to Paris – talks over the winger’s exit have been going on for several weeks.

Despite that, we exclusively revealed that PSG are likely to demand an enormous fee for his sale, and with the French side knowing that this summer represents their chance to get their highest fee for the 28-cap France forward.

Now, respected Liverpool FC specialist David Lynch has revealed how Barcola can force the issue and help push through what’s described as an “outrageous” move to Anfield.

Speaking on the Anfield Index YouTube show, Lynch said: “The way it was put to me around Barcola is it’s not about whether they like the player or not.

“It’s just about the feasibility around fees and wages. That shows you how highly regarded he is.”

“I think they [Liverpool] have got to put themselves in a position where it’s kind of untenable for them [PSG] to keep Barcola.

“I think he’s got to push on his side as well. I’m sure those talks will be ongoing with PSG.”

“I wouldn’t take the talk about the price tag being absolutely outrageous,” Lynch continued. “I think it’ll still be an awful lot of money, but I also think it’ll probably be less than some of the initial fees that have been touted because it should be able to be negotiated down.”

READ NEXT: Liverpool advised to ‘get it on’ and launch gargantuan Barcola bid as journalist turns nose up at Chelsea Plan B

Andoni Iraola pressuring Liverpool to sign winger

Speaking to the media earlier this week from Chicago, where Liverpool are embarking on a pre-season tour, new boss Iraola has admitted that signing a new winger is a necessity this summer.

“I think it is difficult to say a number. When the market is open, you have to always be open to new options to improve the squad,” Iraola said.

“There are obvious situations where we need to sign players. Winger, for example, we definitely need to sign a winger, but there are other situations where we will have to analyse what the market gives you, what the cost is, and how we also see the players we have.

“We have some tricky positions where we have injured players that we trust, but it is still not the ideal situation, so it will depend on a lot of things.”

Analysing those comments, Lynch says it is evidently clear what Iraola feels Liverpool need.

Turning thoughts back to Barcola, he added: “He’s still the one I’d say to watch. I just know how much Liverpool admire him.”

Discussing a potential hijack from their Premier League rivals, Lynch added: “I don’t really think people need to fear Arsenal as much as they do.

“I don’t think it’s impossible to imagine Liverpool beating them to a transfer target.

“He’s still number one for me, really, and one I expect Liverpool to push hard for. It just might not be super imminent.”

Liverpool have also been linked with a fresh attempt to hijack PSG’s deal to sign Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, with two sources confirming an approach.

Later on Thursday, though, we will have an update on that pursuit from our sources.

The Reds have also learned their chances of a bombshell Ferran Torres deal amid growing claims the World Cup final hero will be sold by Barcelona this summer.

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