Tired Bruno Fernandes wants January exit at Man Utd as report names next club and damaging reasons for wanting out

Bruno Fernandes reportedly shares the same sentiments recently expressed by teammate Lisandro Martinez, expressing concern about the club’s direction and seeing the stars align for a high-profile exit from Manchester United, potentially as soon as the upcoming January window, per a report.

The Portugal star is rightly considered the club’s best signing in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, racking up an incredible 220 G/A (111 scored, 109 assists) from his 337 appearances for United since a January 2000 move from Sporting CP.

However, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the current campaign, albeit United do hold an option to extend that by one year, talks over an extension have been ongoing for some time.

Despite that, an agreement still feels a long way off, and TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey reported on October 8 that there was a major issue still preventing a full agreement from being reached.

Furthermore, United-based website The People’s Person cites sources that have told them that “broken promises and doubts over the club’s ambition” mean there is little headway towards an agreement.

In addition, with the player seemingly a long way from his best and now going an unprecedented five games without a goal contribution, the club are understood to be wary of handing the 32-year-old a mega-money extension if it proves that his better days are now behind him.

And while fans await the outcome, a new report from Turkey has outlined the very strong reasons why they believe the stars are now aligning for Fernandes to leave Old Trafford – and they explain why a high-profile move to Galatasaray is now in the works for the upcoming January window…

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Bruno Fernandes angling for Man Utd exit – report

Per the report, which comes from Istanbul-based Fanatik, Fernandes is “tired of praising the club’s history” and feels the club’s management must present a clearer vision of their direction before putting pen to paper.

Sharing the same sentiments as Argentine defender Martinez, who last week condemned the club’s apparent lack of ambition in the summer transfer market, Fernandes is concerned that United are slipping further away from challenging for the game’s top trophies than ever before.

And in the biggest claim yet that his frustrations will lead to an imminent exit, they add: ‘Having rejected a new contract offer in recent weeks, Bruno Fernandes wants this departure to happen in January.’

Per the report, the ‘stars are now aligning’ for a move to Galatasaray, who are long-term suitors of the player.

The Turkish giants made an offer to sign the Portuguese superstar back during the summer window, although at the time, United were happy to reject their offer out of hand.

Gala, though, remain keen, and it’s now reported that a fresh offer could likely do the trick, with the Super Lig champions ‘positioning themselves’ to pounce and potentially even making room for his arrival by offloading another high earner in Leroy Sané first.

As Bailey explains, though, United are not yet at that point and the club’s hierarchy remain determined to keep the player, and sources insist that, despite his recent downturn, there is no suggestion that the club are considering parting company with their captain.

However, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed, there is a consideration within the club over how long Fernandes can continue performing at the very highest level.

Age is therefore an important factor in the negotiations, particularly given the enormous financial commitment that comes with a long-term contract for a player in his thirties.

Carrick, meanwhile, has made clear his desire to strengthen his squad when the January transfer window opens for business in just 75 days’ time.

In the wake of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds, Jamie Carragher had words of praise for another experienced United star, labelling them ‘fantastic’.