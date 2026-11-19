Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has made up his mind on whether or not he will join Aston Villa in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Villa want to sign Lavia from Chelsea in the middle of the season.

Unai Emery’s side are said to be ‘seriously considering signing’ the 22-year-old Belgium international.

Villa are reportedly aiming to sign Lavia due to a knee ligament injury suffered by Amadou Onana while playing for Belgium at the 2026 World Cup finals in the summer of 2026.

The report in Fussball News stated: ‘Aston Villa’s management have been following Lavia’s progress for several weeks.

‘Emery was particularly impressed by his qualities in defensive midfield.

‘The 22-year-old brings a combination of physical presence, tackling strength, and technical skills.

‘In addition to his work off the ball, Lavia can also play an important role in build-up play.

‘These are precisely the qualities Aston Villa are looking for in the centre of midfield.

‘Emery needs a player who can solidify the defence while simultaneously supporting his team’s counter-attacking play.

‘According to information from fussball-news.de, the club is therefore preparing for possible talks with Chelsea.

‘Discussions about the basic possibilities of a transfer are already taking place through intermediaries and representatives.’

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Romeo Lavia does NOT want Aston Villa transfer

However, according to Football Insider, Lavia does not fancy swapping Stamford Bridge for Villa Park in the middle of the season.

The report has claimed that Chelsea themselves are not willing to sell the 22-year-old defensive midfielder.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke, who has over 174,000 followers on X, wrote: “Chelsea are not keen on the idea of selling the 22-year-old mid-season, and the player himself is also not fully on board with the idea of an exit.

“Sources say that Lavia is happy at Stamford Bridge, and is still keen to stay put and fight for his place in the squad.”

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