Manchester United are keeping tabs on Antonio Rudiger with a view to bringing him to Old Trafford, according to a report, as the Real Madrid defender’s comments on his future at the Bernabeu come to light.

Mauricio Pochettino is the new Man Utd head coach following the sacking of Michael Carrick as first-team manager.

With Man Utd in the Premier League bottom three at the moment, the former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager has got his work cut out.

Pochettino has already identified three major areas to strengthen in the middle of the season.

According to The Daily Mail, Pochettino wants to sign a left-back, centre-back and striker in the January transfer window.

Reliable transfer journalist Dean Jones has now reported that Rudiger is one of the centre-backs on Man Utd’s radar.

Jones, who has over 125,000 followers on X, has reported in FlashScore that Man Utd are among the clubs monitoring Rudiger.

The Premier League giants are said to have considered a move for the former Chelsea central defender and retain an admiration for him.

Rudiger is out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season.

While a move for Rudiger as a free agent in the summer of 2027 is on the cards, Man Utd could try to sign him in the January transfer window, according to the report.

The report noted: ‘Rudiger’s current contract at the Bernabeu expires at the end of this season, and there is currently no indication that a new offer is imminent.

‘That situation is beginning to give interested clubs something to consider, with the possibility of a summer move naturally emerging if he becomes a free agent.

‘But January is also potentially intriguing if it becomes increasingly clear that the defender will not extend his stay in Madrid.’

DON’T MISS: Man Utd rocked as Real Madrid make Nico Paz transfer call

Antonio Rudiger on his Real Madrid future

According to Spanish journalist Jorge C Picon, Madrid have decided to release Rudiger when his current contract runs out in the summer of 2027.

The journalist wrote on X at 11:12am on November 17: “Real Madrid are opening the search for centre-backs for the summer of 2027.

“Rudiger’s departure is considered a done deal, and Asencio’s is not off the table.

“There’s room for improvement in the position, and they’re already looking at potential targets for next year.”

Rudiger himself is non-committal about his future at Madrid, even though he is happy playing under manager Jose Mourinho.

The 33-year-old German centre-back told The Athletic on November 18: “I got called really close to the end of the season and he (Mourinho) told me that it would be him.

“He also wanted me to stay, so from that point things were clearer.

“There were many times when Mourinho wanted me; for example, when he was at Tottenham (from 2019-21) and I wasn’t playing much with (coach Frank) Lampard at Chelsea.

“And even when I was younger. There is a history between us, and finally, at the age of 33, we found each other.

“I wouldn’t say (he has made) a lot of changes. He found a team that has a good balance.

“He knows how to build a team to be successful, and this is what he has now.

“It doesn’t matter who starts and who comes from the bench.

“He makes jokes, but this is only in the locker room. When he comes in in the morning, he always has a story to tell. But on the pitch — no jokes.”

Rudiger further stated: “If I would play the most games here at Real Madrid (of his career), then probably I can say it’s the club of my lifetime.

“My situation is good. I’m healthy. I get game time. What happens in 2027? Everything is very far to think about.

“For me, everything that is happening right now is positive. This is what we have to focus on — and do better.”

READ NEXT: Fabrizio Romano claims Mauricio Pochettino and Bruno Fernandes ‘discussions’