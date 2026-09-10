Chelsea interest in Fulham star revealed but BlueCo switch focus to brilliant Bournemouth maestro

Chelsea are set to restart their midfielder hunt in January

Chelsea are reportedly considered a move for Fulham midfielder Sander Berge as they pushed to bring in a last-ditch replacement for Enzo Fernandez before the transfer window closed.

Fernandez joined Manchester City in a spectacular £125million move on deadline day, and Chelsea attempted to bring in Lamine Camara from Monaco to replace him.

However, the Blues’ move for Camara dramatically collapsed, and that left Xabi Alonso’s side scrambling around to find alternatives before the window shut.

An approach was made for Everton’s James Garner, while Manu Kone of Roma was also considered.

According to Norwegian outlet Sporten, Fulham star Berge was another option who was spoken about by Chelsea chiefs.

The 28-year-old joined Fulham from Burnley in the summer of 2024 and has established himself as one of Fulham’s most important players, making 78 appearances for the club so far.

That trend has continued under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa, with Berge playing in all three of Fulham’s league games this term.

His consistent displays have seen him linked with other top clubs, namely Manchester United, in recent months, but the Cottagers have so far been able to keep hold of him.

With Berge contracted until 2029, Fulham have been in a strong position to retain Berge.

Now, Chelsea have switched their attention to another midfielder ahead of January.

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Chelsea prioritising Alex Scott transfer

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is one of Chelsea’s top targets for the winter window.

Scott is viewed as a particularly strong candidate to replace Fernandez, with the England Under-21 international has showing composure on the ball, sharp passing range and the physicality needed in the Premier League.

A move to London and the chance to play for Chelsea is also seen as attractive for Scott.

Sources close to the player indicate he would welcome the step up and the opportunity to compete at a club with European ambitions.

Bournemouth will not sell cheaply mid-season, and any agreement would require a sizeable fee plus add-ons.

Chelsea, however, are prepared to meet those demands if they can secure a player who fits both the tactical profile and the dressing-room dynamic they want.

While Berge may be a player Chelsea admire and one they considered late in the window, we understand a move for Scott is far more likely in January.

The England youngster certainly won’t come cheap, however, and interest in Monaco star Camara could also resurface.

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