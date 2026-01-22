Bournemouth have stepped up their January business in emphatic fashion, with TEAMtalk sources confirming the Cherries have now finalised terms with Vasco da Gama for highly‑rated Brazilian forward Rayan – and he will soon be followed at the Vitality Stadium by an impressive new goalkeeper signing.

The 19‑year‑old winger has been on Bournemouth’s radar for months and, as we exclusively revealed last week the player had already shaken hands on personal terms. All that remained was an agreement between the clubs – and that hurdle has now been cleared.

We can confirm Rayan – whose full name is Rayan Vitor Simplício Rocha- is expected to fly into England within the next 24 hours to undergo his medical and put pen to paper on a long‑term deal at the Vitality.

Bournemouth see him as one of South America’s brightest attacking prospects, and there is a quiet confidence inside the club that they’ve pulled off a coup ahead of several Premier League rivals, including Liverpool and Newcastle.

Sources in Brazil suggest Vasco intend to reinvest part of the Rayan fee immediately, with an ambitious push to bring Douglas Luiz back to his homeland.

The midfielder is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, and while Aston Villa retain an interest in bringing him back to Villa Park, the 27‑year‑old is believed to be open to a return to Brazil if the finances align.

It would be a headline‑grabbing move for Vasco, who are eager to strengthen their spine ahead of the new campaign.

Bournemouth transfers: Cherries also move for Lazio goalkeeper

The Rayan deal, which will allow Bournemouth to replace Antoine Semenyo, after his £63m move to Manchester City earlier this month, is just one part of a broader recruitment drive on the South Coast.

And sources can confirm that the Cherries have also agreed terms with Lazio for Greek goalkeeper Christos Mandas, who is expected to arrive as serious competition for current No.1 Djordje Petrovic.

Mandas, 22, has impressed in Serie A with his shot‑stopping and command of the box, and Bournemouth believe his arrival will raise standards across their goalkeeping department.

With multiple deals progressing at pace, Bournemouth look determined to reinforce Andoni Iraola’s squad for the second half of the season – and the capture of Rayan could prove the most exciting of the lot.

Indeed, Bournemouth’s hierarchy hopes the signing of a talent such as Rayan could yet convince Iraola to stay at the Vitality Stadium beyond this summer, with his contract due to expire.

Bournemouth midfielder eyed by Man Utd, Man City; Iraola exit latest

As for Iraola, we can confirm the Cherries boss is one of five names being discussed by the Manchester United board as a long-term replacement for Ruben Amorim, who was sacked earlier this month.

We can also reveal the Spaniard is also one of four names shortlisted by Manchester City as a would-be replacement for Pep Guardiola should their iconic manager decide to walk away in the summer.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth are aware that they could face a fight to hang onto a quality midfield ace this year amid interest from four Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Manchester City, we can reveal, and with the Cherries desperately trying to extend his deal.

