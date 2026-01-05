Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is the favourite to become next Manchester United manager

Manchester United bosses have already decided their top candidate to replace the sacked Ruben Amorim, sources understand, and while they will likely have to wait before getting their hands on the man in question – Oliver Glasner – club bosses do have several other strong candidates in mind, too.

News broke on Monday morning that Manchester United have dramatically sacked Amorim after just 14 months, ending a turbulent tenure marked by tactical disputes and transfer frustrations. The decision follows Amorim’s explosive post-match comments after Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds United, where he demanded full managerial control and criticised the club’s recruitment team.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed in the aftermath of those comments that United chiefs were left stunned by the Portuguese’s outburst and ultimately felt they had no choice but to call time on his reign.

That said, the Daily Telegraph’s Sam Wallace reports that the decision to axe the 40-year-old was actually taken on Friday after an explosive meeting in which he had a major blow-up with director of football, Jason Wilcox.

Amorim, appointed in November 2024, oversaw only 24 wins in 63 games, and while there had been small signs of improvement this season – notably the memorable 2-1 win at Anfield in October – he leaves United with the club labouring somewhat in sixth place in the Premier League.

His insistence on a 3-4-2-1 system clashed with Wilcox’s preferences, while limited January backing exacerbated tensions. Club legend Darren Fletcher has been named interim boss ahead of Wednesday’s clash at Burnley.

The search for a permanent successor is underway, with Crystal Palace’s Glasner emerging as the clear favourite. The Austrian, whose contract at Selhurst Park expires this summer, has refused to sign an extension and will be available without compensation.

Glasner’s impressive record – including an FA Cup triumph and consistent mid-table finishes – has won admiration from United’s hierarchy, including CEO Omar Berrada and Wilcox.

However, as our sources can reveal, there are plenty of other names in the frame…

Next Man Utd manager: Iraola on shortlist; Maresca contacted

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola is also high on the radar, praised by Berrada for his progressive, high-pressing style that has elevated the Cherries to a level way above their station. And despite resource constraints and their current struggles that have seen the south coast side go 10 games now without a win, sources say he would be open to a conversation and would also prefer a summer move, should an approach be made.

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has also been added to the shortlist. The Italian, who parted ways with the Blues just days ago amid a poor run of form and similar boardroom clashes to Amorim, brings recent Premier League experience, having guided Chelsea to trophies including the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Bailey has also revealed that the Italian, eager to get back into football quickly, has considerable admirers at Old Trafford with Berrada knowing him well from their time together at the Etihad.

It’s understood that it is felt Maresca has the right temperament to succeed, though there are notes of caution given the way he fell out with Chelsea and with United chiefs not wanting a repeat of the Amorim fall-out themselves.

Other names mentioned by our source include Gareth Southgate and Unai Emery, though there are issues with both.

The obvious one with Emery, who has led Aston Villa to third in the table this season, surrounds his contract at Villa, which currently runs to 2029. Given the costs needed to pay off Amorim, understood to be around £10m with 18 months left on his deal, club chiefs would prefer to avoid another sizeable expense.

Southgate, meanwhile, may be overlooked owing to INEOS’s preference for a forward-thinking coach who aligns more with their vision.

Any appointment could also include a second appointment at Old Trafford too, with club bosses particularly impressed by both Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

While neither are likely to be considered quite having the profile for the top job, they do have admirers and would be welcomed in as part of any new set-up if the new man at the helm was open to it.

Sources have also indicated Xavi Hernandez would be keen for a conversation with United, though sources are yet to indicate if the former Barcelona boss is a name they would strongly consider.

Either way, we understand United will sit on a decision for some time, and could delay any decision on a permanent successor towards the back end of the season.

But as the Red Devils seek stability after yet another managerial upheaval, Glasner appears the standout choice for a summer overhaul.

