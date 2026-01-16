Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is on a four-man Manchester City shortlist to replace Pep Guardiola if he leaves this summer, we understand, as rumours of a shock exit for the legendary coach continue.

Man City sources continue to insist that they are planning for Guardiola to be in charge next season – no matter what happens this term, trophies or not.

The Cityzens currently sit second in the Premier League table, six points behind leaders Arsenal, and will be pushing to win the Carabao Cup, Champions League and FA Cup.

The performance of the team has been much-improved from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign in which they were ultimately trophyless (bar the Community Shield), proving the club’s hierarchy right to back Guardiola.

The iconic Catalan coach has 18 months remaining on his current contract, but talk of an early exit from the Etihad refuses to go away.

Man City, for their part, are doing their due diligence on potential replacements, something sporting director Hugo Viana is working on.

Sources point out that every club has contingency plans in place, should their head coach or star players’ depart and they are no different…

Man City identify FOUR potential Guardiola replacements

Former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is on their list, as is Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta – both of those have previously worked at the club and Man City fully appreciate the pair.

Club legend Vincent Kompany, doing a fine job at Bayern Munich, would also very much be in their thinking if they were looking for a new head coach.

However, we can confirm via sources close to the club that Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is very much on their radar.

My colleague, Fraser Fletcher, revealed Man City’s interest in Iraola back in November, and sources have reiterated that again.

Interestingly enough, Iraola is out-of-contract at the end of the season, and he has put renewal talks on the back-burner until the summer.

We understand that Iraola has hugely impressed Man City’s hierarchy and the feeling within the club is that he would be a great fit.

Latest Man City news: Guehi deal CLOSE / Tottenham plot raid

Meanwhile, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man City’s talks to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi are ‘advancing’ after they made a ‘big approach’ in the ‘last 12 hours.’

The Cityzens have presented an ‘important contract proposal’ to Guehi and Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg claims a £30m bid is set to be lodged.

In other news, Tottenham remain admirers of Man City forward Omar Marmoush, and a shock report from Turkey claims that he is ready to leave the Etihad this month in search of regular football.

