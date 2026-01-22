Manchester United have made an offer to a Real Madrid superstar to bring him to Old Trafford, according to a speculative report in the Spanish media, but TEAMtalk outlines the reasons why such a deal is not going to happen.

Despite Ruben Amorim no longer being the manager of Man Utd, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, remain keen on strengthening their midfield. TEAMtalk understands that Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba are among the midfielders on Man Utd’s shortlist, with the likes of Ruben Neves and Joao Gomes also on the Red Devils’ radar.

There have also been suggestions of more ambitious midfield targets for Man Utd, such as Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.

In November, Spanish news outlet E-Noticies reported that Man Utd were ‘planning to submit an offer that would exceed €120million (£104.5m, $140.3m)’ for Valverde.

That report was quickly followed by The Mirror reporting that Valverde himself is considering a move to Man Utd.

It has now been reported by E-Noticies that an offer of €120million (£104.5m, $140.3m) from Man Utd for the Uruguay international midfielder has finally arrived.

According to the report, Man Utd have ‘put on the table an offer of close to €120million (£104.5m, $140.3m)’ for Valverde, who is not happy with his current role at Madrid and has told Los Blancos that ‘he needs a project that trusts him as a complete midfielder, with stripes and real responsibility in the game’.

The report has added: ‘The proposal seduces Valverde, they guarantee him to play in his natural position, with freedom to reach the area and offensive weight.’

It concluded by claiming that ‘Real Madrid face a real earthquake in the market’.

Valverde has been at Madrid since 2018 and is under contract at Los Blancos until the summer of 2029.

During his time at Estadio Bernabeu so far, the Uruguayan midfielder has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice.

Will Federico Valverde leave Real Madrid for Man Utd?

E-Noticies is a Catalan media outlet, so it begs the question as to how it has come to know that Man Utd have made a bid for Valverde.

It is highly unlikely that people close to the Madrid midfielder would disclose such sensitive information to the Catalan media, given the intense rivalry between Los Blancos and Barcelona.

Until and unless other more reliable sources in England and/or Spain back this claim, we have to treat the rumour that Man Utd have made a bid for Valverde with extreme caution.

However, we must note that this is not the first time that Valverde has been linked with a move to Man Utd in the Spanish media.

It was reported back in September by another speculative source that Man Utd were so keen on Valverde that they were willing to include Kobbie Mainoo in a deal with Real Madrid.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, dismissed the suggestions at the time, telling us on September 22: “There feels pretty much no chance Man Utd will sign Valverde – even as the noise grows that they want to.

“That’s the message I’m getting from people close to the Spanish end of this story, and it’s not really surprising.

“He’s been around the club for almost 10 years now and has become a brilliant, crucial and adaptable player for them.

“There is no need for him to drop down a level to join Man United, and that’s truly what it would be.

“His profile would be great for Man Utd, but it just seems too ambitious to me.

“The clubs may be on a similar level in terms of global status, but Madrid’s current team is in a much better place than Man United’s, and he is a key part of it.”

Xabi Alonso was in charge of Madrid at the time, and Alvaro Arbeloa is now the manager of the Spanish and European giants.

Valverde has started in all three of Arbeloa’s matches as Madrid manager, with two of them at right-back, a position he did not fancy playing in when Alonso was in charge.

The Uruguay international midfielder will be fully aware of how important he is for Madrid and his status at the club.

Valverde is 27 now and is at the top of his game at the moment, and it is hard to envisage him leaving (arguably?) the biggest club in the world to join a Man Utd team who do not even know who is going to be their next manager next season.

