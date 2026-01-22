Tottenham Hotspur are acutely aware of interest from Liverpool and Manchester United in centre-back Micky van de Ven, and they have responded by slapping a huge price tag on his head.

We have previously revealed that Spurs’ ambition is to tie Van de Ven down to a new long-term deal, which would see his salary doubled so he would earn similar terms to the club’s highest earners: Conor Gallagher and Cristian Romero.

We reported how Tottenham’s CEO, Vinai Venkatesham, opened initial talks with the Dutch international’s camp over the summer. He views a new deal for the defender as a top priority.

However, Spurs are also aware that given their current struggles, there is little chance of persuading van de Ven to sign, so those talks are not progressing at any sort of pace.

Sources indicate that Liverpool are fully aware of Van de Ven’s situation at Tottenham and very much like the 24-year-old as a long‑term defensive solution.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are keeping pace, having tracked the centre-back since his Wolfsburg days and viewing him as an ideal profile for their rebuild.

Both clubs admire his blend of recovery pace, composure, and left‑sided balance – attributes that are increasingly rare and, as it turns out, extremely expensive.

Given the interest gathering around Van de Ven, we understand from sources with knowledge of the situation that Tottenham have slapped the £100million price tag on him.

Should Van de Ven leave for £100million, he would become the most expensive defender in football history, surpassing the £80million United spent on Harry Maguire in 2019.

Sources suggest Spurs are fully aware that such a valuation will deter most suitors, but with their season faltering and uncertainty creeping in, they know they cannot afford to look weak in the market.

Tottenham remain hopeful they tie Van de Ven down to an even bigger, long‑term contract, rewarding him for his rapid rise and cementing him as a cornerstone of their future.

But given the club’s current trajectory, insiders admit there is little chance the Dutchman will commit to fresh terms.

That leaves Spurs in a precarious position: a prized asset attracting heavyweight attention, a player reluctant to extend, and a valuation designed to keep the vultures at bay – at least for now.

Liverpool and United will continue to monitor the situation closely, but so will others and we are told Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are fully aware of the situation, too.

