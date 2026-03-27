Danny Welbeck remains firmly in the thinking of Thomas Tuchel for a place in England’s World Cup squad, TEAMtalk can reveal, with a five-way striker selection battle now brewing.

The 35-year-old is enjoying another excellent campaign, scoring 12 goals so far and currently standing as the top-scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season.

Tuchel recently recalled Leeds United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin to his squad to add to Dominic Solanke, while Ollie Watkins and Tammy Abraham also remain firmly in his thinking.

However, Welbeck was not included in the latest squad – a decision that has raised eyebrows given his form. Our sources, though, understand there is a clear reasoning behind that call.

Sources indicate Tuchel and his staff did not feel the need to involve the veteran striker in the most recent international camp, instead preferring that he uses the break to maintain peak fitness and manage his workload.

Crucially, the England boss and his coaching team are fully aware of what Welbeck offers both on and off the pitch, and his absence from the latest squad does not diminish his chances of selection.

Sources have told us that when Tuchel names his squad later this year, the role of understudy to Harry Kane remains open — and Welbeck is very much in contention to fill it.

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Welbeck still in the England mix

Indeed, when the next major squad announcement arrives in May, the in-form forward could yet be rewarded for his consistency and experience with a recall.

Welbeck remains firmly in England contention, with Tuchel making it clear behind the scenes that he wants the 35-year-old to ensure he is in prime condition ahead of a potential call-up – a stance that underlines just how seriously he is being considered for a place on the biggest stage.

The former Man Utd forward has scored 16 goals in 42 previous caps for his country, but has not featured for the Three Lions since the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Speaking about his latest snub, following a Man-of-the-Match display against Liverpool, Welbeck told BBC’s Match of the Day: “It’s really nice that my name is being mentioned. That’s a positive for me.

“I don’t like to give energy to things I can’t control. For me, I’m just happy, I’m enjoying my football and I focus on what I can control.”

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