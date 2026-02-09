Newcastle tipped to ‘go’ for Champions League-winning German manager as Eddie Howe becomes ‘frustrated’

Eddie Howe is ‘most likely’ to leave as the Newcastle United manager at the end of the season, according to an ESPN journalist, who has backed a top German boss to replace him at St. James’ Park.

Howe was appointed the Newcastle manager in 2021 and has been a resounding success at the Premier League club. Under the Englishman, Newcastle won the Carabao Cup last season, ending the club’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy.

Newcastle are also playing in the Champions League this season, the second time they have featured in Europe’s premier club competition under Howe.

However, there have been murmurs of discontent, with a certain section of the St. James’ Park faithful not happy, as Newcastle sit as low as 12th in the Premier League table at the moment.

Howe himself has said that he would leave his role as the Newcastle manager should he feel that he cannot take the club forward.

ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has tipped Howe to leave Newcastle at the end of the season and has backed the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), to try to lure Thomas Tuchel to St. James’ Park.

Tuchel is one of the best managers in the world, with the 52-year-old German having won Ligue 1 twice with Paris Saint-Germain and the Champions League once with Chelsea.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager also guided Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title in the 2022/23 campaign and was officially appointed the England manager in January 2025.

Odgen has noted on ESPN: ‘Newcastle’s progress since being taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund in 2021 has slowed to a halt and repeated problems in the transfer market have frustrated Howe.

‘With the England job likely to become available when Tuchel’s contract expires after the World Cup, a natural parting of the ways could happen at Newcastle this summer.’

Regarding the ‘most likely outcome#, Odgen wrote: ‘Howe leaves for the England job, Newcastle go for Tuchel.’

What Thomas Tuchel has said about his future

Tuchel is under contract as the England manager until the end of the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

The 52-year-old German, though, has suggested that he would be willing to extend it and continue in his role as the Three Lions’ boss.

ESPN quoted Tuchel as saying in November 2025, when asked if there was a part of him that wanted to carry on beyond the World Cup, Tuchel said: “Yes, there is. It is a lot of fun.

“It is a lot of fun especially since we are on track in the last two camps but it was from the start.

“There is nothing to announce at the moment, but I’m very happy with the ways things go and I think the federation is quite happy with the way things are.

“But that is just today. I have to prove myself here and then from Monday with the team so the rest will take care of itself.

“The most important thing is to stay focused now for the next camp.

“I am in a good place mentally because I love the team, I love the support from the federation and I love the direction where its heading and that’s the main focus.

“I haven’t thought so much about my contract but we have time for that.”

