Talks between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes over a new contract are continuing, but an agreement is not yet close, with the length of the deal one of the key issues preventing an imminent resolution, TEAMtalk sources have confirmed.

United have already informed Fernandes during those discussions that they intend to exercise their option on his existing contract, which would extend his current terms beyond 2028.

However, we understand Fernandes is keen to secure a significantly longer commitment from the club, with the 32-year-old determined to extend his stay at Old Trafford and ideally remain for the rest of his career.

The length of the proposed agreement is therefore crucial to the negotiations, with Fernandes’ camp looking for more than the initial framework put forward by United.

United have indicated that they are prepared to look at an initial three-year contract with at least a further year option. That would take Fernandes through to 2029 before the option is considered, but his representatives want greater security beyond that.

The financial side is also important, with a significant wage increase forming part of the discussions.

United insist that talks are not “stalled”, but TEAMtalk understands the club have also confirmed that an agreement is not yet close to completion.

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There remains a willingness on both sides to find a solution, but the length of the deal and the financial package still need to be resolved before Fernandes can put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed in August that talks between the two camps had accelerated after Galatasaray stepped away from their pursuit of Fernandes.

Bailey reported at the time, via sources from both camps, that Fernandes had made clear he wanted to commit his long-term future to United.

“Fernandes wants to sign, he wants to pledge the rest of his career to United and they are open to a deal,” Bailey confirms,

“I am told the initial outline from United’s end is that they would look at an initial three-year deal with at least one year option.

“But three-years would be 2029 and Bruno’s camp want a little more, and there is also the aspect of a significant wage rise which is part of the talks.”

The situation has developed following another summer in which Fernandes attracted interest from abroad.

Turkish giants Galatasaray explored a move for the Portugal international before ultimately stepping away, while Saudi Pro League clubs have long harboured ambitions of signing him.

Al-Hilal presented Fernandes with an offer in 2025, but he rejected the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia and has continued to prioritise his career at United.

Man Utd ‘not worried’ amid Mo Salah comparison

Fernandes’ position has remained consistent throughout the latest negotiations: he wants to stay at Old Trafford and commit his future to the club.

For United, however, there is a need to balance that desire against the size and duration of the commitment they are prepared to make to a player who is now 32.

Bailey explains: “United are not worried, things are progressing but only to a certain extent.

“Whilst United would never confirm this, it has been suggested to me that should bear in mind recent long-term deals that were handed out to the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, two of the biggest in their history and safe to say with their owners FSG had their time over, would perhaps not commit to.

“United have to take this sort of thing into account, they have the Marcus Rashford huge wage packet to consider too, at least in the short term whilst deals for Andre Onana and Mason Mount are only getting larger every year and is a consideration.

“As it stands, United have Fernandes tied down until he is 34. It remains to be seen how many more years they will add to that.”

We understand Fernandes’ representatives remain keen to secure a deal that reflects both his importance to United and his desire to finish his career at the club.

The midfielder has established himself as one of the central figures of United’s post-Sir Alex Ferguson era since arriving from Sporting in January 2020, while also becoming club captain.

The Portuguese has repeatedly made clear that he does not want to walk away from Old Trafford, despite the interest that has come his way from overseas.

United’s decision to exercise their option would give them additional protection, but it is not the same as the long-term agreement Fernandes and his camp are seeking.

That distinction is at the heart of the current talks, with both sides still working towards a compromise over the duration of the contract.

For now, there is no suggestion that negotiations have broken down, but an agreement is not imminent and the length of Fernandes’ next contract remains one of the central matters that must be settled before a deal can be completed.

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