Chelsea spring major shock with ‘inexplicable’ move to bring mishandled former boss back

Chelsea have a shock interest in bringing former boss Thomas Tuchel back to the club

Chelsea are reportedly ‘targeting’ Thomas Tuchel for a shocking and ‘inexplicable’ return to Stamford Bridge after he was sacked by the club in 2022.

It’s been a largely poor past couple of seasons for the Blues. Things did not start particularly badly in Todd Boehly’s reign as chairman at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.

Tuchel achieved Premier League wins in three of the first six games of the season, while there was also a draw in that run.

But after two losses in the league and one in the Champions League, and reported disagreements with Boehly, the German was given his marching orders just seven games into the season.

Graham Potter faired little better and was soon shown the door, and the Blues ended the season 12th in the Premier League. They’ve been hovering pretty close to that position this term, but a recent resurgence has seen them climb to seventh.

Still, current boss Mauricio Pochettino may not be safe.

It has been suggested previously that his future depends on European qualification – his side are currently in a position that would achieve that, but given they’ve been much lower down the table for much of the season, staying there is not a given.

In any case, Boehly has seemingly been entertaining the idea of hiring a new boss.

Chelsea spring Tuchel shock

Indeed, according to Italian journalist Andrea Losapio, Tuchel is back on their radar.

It’s said Chelsea are ‘targeting’ their former boss, with the journalist describing that chase as ‘inexplicable’.

Tuchel seemingly did not leave on the best of terms, and was mistreated, as most would expect to keep their jobs after the start of the season he had when he was dismissed.

In any case, Boehly seems to be ready to make amends and try to bring the departing Bayern Munich boss back.

Chelsea could well benefit from the fact Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Tuchel would be “more than happy” to return to the Premier League.

Man Utd moving for Tuchel

But they could also lose out on their former boss if they do indeed move for him.

That’s as Manchester United – in a very similar situation to Chelsea – also have him on their radar for if they decide to get rid of Erik ten Hag.

What’s more, it’s said there are some United’s players who would love to play under Tuchel.

If given the choice between a club who treated him poorly when he was last there or one who are showing ambition and want him there, United might come out victorious for the Bayern boss.

