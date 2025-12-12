Alonso would make a lot of changes to the Liverpool team

After a difficult start to the 2025/26 season, Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso as the ideal replacement for under-pressure Arne Slot.

Slot won the Premier League in his debut season at Anfield but results have nosedived in recent weeks, and he has struggled to get the best out of his players.

Alonso – who spent five seasons at Liverpool as a player – took over at Madrid in the summer but a poor run of results have left the manager on the brink of the sack.

We’ve taken a look at how Liverpool could line up in the second half of the season if Alonso replaces Slot in the dugout.

GK: Alisson

Since leaving Roma for Liverpool in the summer of 2018 for a fee of around £66.8million, Alisson has been the undisputed number one at Anfield.

But the 33-year-old goalkeeper has just 18 months left on his contract and recent reports suggest that Liverpool are ‘open’ to selling him at the end of the season.

The Reds already have a ready-made replacement in Giorgi Mamardashvili, who joined the club in the summer and has since kept three clean sheets in 10 appearances in all competitions.

A change between the sticks may happen next season but a fully-fit Alisson won’t be sitting on the bench in the second half of the 2025/26 campaign.

RCB: Joe Gomez

While Alonso has used a 4-3-3 formation at Real Madrid, he had success at Bayer Leverkusen with the 3-4-2-1 formation and may revert back to it.

Ibrahima Konate played as a right-centre-back in a back three at RB Leipzig but has been a shadow of his former self in recent weeks and is also out of contract at the end of the season.

Gomez has filled in at right-back but is still a centre-back by trade and would suit this position, although it is still an area that Alonso would look to strengthen.

CCB: Virgil van Dijk

Alongside Konate, Van Dijk has also experienced a dip in form this season.

But the Netherlands international is still regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and his leadership skills make him one of the first names on the teamsheet.

A central role in a back three could also suit the 34-year-old as he approaches the twilight years of his career, giving him more protection and less ground to cover.

LCB: Marc Guehi

Guehi was poised to complete a £35million move to Liverpool on deadline day in the summer but Crystal Palace pulled the plug after failing to sign a replacement.

The Reds could look to revisit that deal in the January transfer window and sources close to the 25-year-old confirm that he remains “very keen” on a move to Anfield.

While a managerial change can often lead to new transfer targets, Alonso reportedly wants to sign the centre-back as Madrid are in the race for his signature.

The England international would seamlessly fit into the left-centre-back role in Alonso’s back-three system, having played in that position under Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

Crystal Palace centre-back, Marc Guehi

RWB: Jeremie Frimpong

Frimpong played under Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen and thrived as a right wing-back in his 3-4-2-1 system – a setup that maximised the impact of attacking full-backs and removed part of their defensive responsibilities.

The Netherlands international scored 26 goals and registered 33 assists in 131 appearances under the manager, helping him win the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

“You don’t find many Jeremie Frimpongs in this world,” Alonso told reporters in May 2024. “He’s such an important player for our system which is tailor-made for him.”

His current role as a right-back in a back four limits his attacking impact and Alonso would look to change that if he takes over at Anfield.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

After a difficult debut season at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, Gravenberch was one of the biggest beneficiaries of Slot’s arrival in the summer of 2024.

The Netherlands international established himself as a key player under his compatriot and won the Premier League Young Player of the Year award in 2024/25.

Reports in Spain claim that Alonso is a big fan of the midfielder and has told Madrid president Florentino Perez to sign him, but the manager may now get to work with him without spending any money.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister

Alonso got a front-row seat to observe Mac Allister when his Real Madrid side locked horns with Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this season.

The Argentina international produced a Man of the Match performance at Anfield and his second-half header proved decisive as Liverpool won 1-0.

His ability on the ball and tenacity off the ball make him one of the most complete midfielders in the Premier League and Alonso would surely pick him in the engine room.

LWB: Milos Kerkez

Liverpool identified Kerkez as the ideal long-term replacement for Andy Robertson and agreed a £40million deal with Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

But he has been defensively suspect in his first few months at Anfield and a shadow of the player that was named in the PFA Team of the Year for 2024/25.

His athleticism and attack-minded approach currently make him a better wing-back than full-back, and the 22-year-old has that role in the

Hungary national team.

R10: Mohamed Salah

Salah produced arguably the best season of his career in the 2024/25 campaign, registering 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

But the Egypt international is yet to reach those heights in 2025/26, and also admitted to a breakdown in his relationship with Arne Slot after losing his place in the team.

“Yeah, there’s no relationship between us,” he said. “It was a very good relationship and now all of a sudden there is no relationship.”

While it remains to be seen if the 33-year-old makes another appearance under Slot despite the Liverpool boss including him in the squad for the game against Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend, a managerial change will surely bring him back into the fold for good.

ST: Alexander Isak

Following a summer-long pursuit, Liverpool eventually signed Isak from Newcastle United on transfer deadline day in a British record deal worth £125million.

The Sweden international scored prolifically at Newcastle but has struggled to justify that price tag, netting just two goals in his first 14 appearances in all competitions.

But his slow start to life at Anfield can partially be attributed to his fitness issues, and the striker should eventually rediscover his goal-scoring form.

Isak is still struggling to get going at Liverpool

L10: Florian Wirtz

Under the tutelage of Alonso, Wirtz went from strength to strength at Bayer Leverkusen and forged a reputation as one of Europe’s most gifted attacking midfielders.

The Germany international registered 30 goals and 43 assists in 119 appearances under the manager and was primarily deployed in the left-sided No.10 role in his 3-4-2-1 system.

“He played at the very highest level as a professional,” Wirtz said when asked about Alonso. “It’s great to have such a legend as a coach. Xabi knows exactly what makes a team tick.

“I feel extremely valued under him. I feel the trust. That’s really important, especially as a young player. He gives me a lot of freedom on the pitch and always has a tip on what I can do better.”

Alonso reportedly wanted to bring him to Madrid, but Liverpool won the race for his signature after paying an initial £100million and £16million in potential add-ons.

While Slot has been unable to get the best out of the 22-year-old, a reunion with Alonso and a return to the 3-4-2-1 formation could help Wirtz replicate his Leverkusen performances in a Liverpool shirt.

