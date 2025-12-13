TEAMtalk can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur are making moves to secure the future of a top star in north London, especially given that Premier League rivals Manchester City are showing significant interest in a potential swoop in 2026.

Despite having his ups and downs, Porro has mostly been outstanding for Spurs since arriving from Sporting back in January 2023.

He has emerged as one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe and our sources can confirm that his camp have had preliminary talks with Tottenham about a new deal.

The club’s hierarchy have informed Porro that they should accelerate next year, with his current deal due to expire in 2028. The 26-year-old is currently earning less than £100,000-a-week and he is due for a significant pay rise.

Porro has again proven a big player under Thomas Frank, although with Djed Spence’s arrival there has been more sense of a rotation, but Spurs want the Spaniard to extend.

However, sources can reveal that Porro’s former club City are keeping tabs on the situation, as they would be open to bringing him back to The Etihad.

Porro was part of City Group with Girona, who he joined as an 18-year-old, having rejected the chance to join Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

He made his debut for Girona before then moving to Manchester City in 2019. He was immediately loaned to Real Vallodolid and on his return in 2020, he was snapped up by Sporting on a two-year loan with an option.

They took up that option in 2022 and then just six months later sold him for double the €20million they paid to Tottenham.

Interestingly, the man who took him to Sporting and recognised his ability was indeed Hugo Viana – now in charge at City and we understand that the Portuguese remains a huge fan of Porro.

City are very much in the market for a new right-back and we have reported the likes of Newcastle’s Tino Livramento rank high on their wanted list, but we can confirm that Viana sees Porro as an option for them heading into 2026.

Spurs are aware of the need to tie down Porro and now with City circling, that will likely accelerate things.

Porro himself has previously spoken about his brief spell with City, but he acknowledges that it was as situation that did not work out for him – given they had Kyle Walker, who was one of the world’s best at his time with the club.

“I have total respect for City. It happens in football, I just probably wasn’t in their plans at that time. When you are a footballer, you have to look for ways out of that situation, whether it’s a move or a loan,” he said when asked about City in Daily Mail interview in 2023.

