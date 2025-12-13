Sunderland have no intention of allowing Noah Sadiki to leave in 2026, after his outstanding start to his career on Wearside, but TEAMTalk can confirm there is significant interest in the impressive DR Congo midfielder.

Sources have confirmed to us that Manchester United are paying close attention to Sadiki, as Old Trafford sources confirm that he is a player they have been watching since well before his move to England last summer.

As we have continually stated, United could very well be in the market for more than one central midfielder in 2026. There are no guarantees that Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo or Bruno Fernandes will still be at the club after next summer – meaning that the Red Devils will need significant reinforcements.

Sunderland secured Sadiki from Union SG in a deal worth £17.5million, they took the chance when others hesitated, including United.

Our sources can confirm that United had conversations with Sadiki’s camp, as did Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Leeds and West Ham.

BlueCo also spoke to them – but that was with a view to him joining Strasbourg ahead of Chelsea.

However, whilst BlueCo are still keeping close tabs on him, it is with a view to Chelsea now, rather than their French outfit.

Like United and BlueCo – we can confirm Tottenham are also continuing to assess Sadiki. Marseille and RB Leipzig have also been watching him.

Sadiki going nowhere – for now

In terms of Sadiki’s future, however, Sunderland sources have told us that the talented midfielder is very much viewed as a key part of their future.

“Sadiki has been phenomenal, him and Granit Xhaka have bossed games in the middle of the park that nobody thought was possible, it is not surprising that clubs are impressed, why wouldn’t they be?” the source confirmed.

“But there is no desire from the club or player for him to leave anytime soon. The lad knows Sunderland took the chance on him when others were not willing to do so. That is significant.”

Sources close to the player’s camp have also confirmed that Sadiki is also very happy with life in the North East.

The 20-year-old firmly has Champions League ambitions, but he is delighted with how things are going at Sunderland and is not listening to speculation around his situation. At the moment, his focus is on the Black Cats and helping DR Congo make the World Cup finals in their play-off clash in March.

Whilst Sunderland are insistent over Sadiki – come next summer, he could very well be a player to keep an eye on.

If Sunderland were offered the chance to more than double their money, sources believe his value is already now close to £50million, it might be hard for them to turn down.

