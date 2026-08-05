Man City accelerate stunning raid on Big Six rivals that allows Tottenham to sign Savinho

Manchester City are ramping up a raid on Chelsea that if completed, paves the way for Tottenham to sign Savinho.

Spurs are determined to sign Brazil international Savinho, who has already agreed personal terms with the north London club.

Savinho has been identified as the perfect player to slot in on the right side of Roberto De Zerbi’s attack. Club-to-club talks with Man City have been ongoing for some time.

However, City won’t give the green light to the winger’s sale until they’ve signed, or at the very least lined up, a replacement.

It’s a similar situation Tottenham are facing in their attempts to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool, with Spurs hoping the Reds make inroads with PSG for Bradley Barcola.

But according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, City are now stepping up efforts to sign a new right winger.

Man City make ‘formal approach’ for Pedro Neto

Taking to X, he revealed Man City have initiated attempts to sign 26-year-old Pedro Neto from Chelsea.

‘EXCL: Manchester City make direct contact with Pedro Neto’s camp as talks start over possible move,’ wrote Romano.

‘Neto among #MCFC target if Savinho goes to Spurs while he’s also understood to be on Tottenham list as backup option. Deal also depends on Chelsea valuation. ‘

Romano subsequently went into further detail when reporting on this matter on his YouTube channel.

“Manchester City made a formal approach today to Pedro Neto’s representatives to explore the possibility of bringing the Portuguese winger to the club,” he explained.

“Enzo Maresca is a big factor in this deal because he knows Pedro Neto very well from their time together at Chelsea. He’s a player Maresca appreciates a lot.

“Manchester City are looking for a winger because there is a real possibility that Savinho leaves the club. Pedro Neto is considered an ideal opportunity and a player they rate very highly.

“This also depends on Chelsea’s valuation. Pedro Neto is not on Chelsea’s list of players for sale and remains part of Xabi Alonso’s plans.

“If Chelsea receive an important offer, then the situation could develop. Otherwise, he is not expected to leave.

“Contacts with his representatives are ongoing and the player could be open to the move. Everything now comes down to the financial negotiations.

READ NEXT: Xabi Alonso makes decision on selling Chelsea leader as Serie A side consider double Blues raid

“Pedro Neto is also one of the names discussed internally by Tottenham as a backup option.

“Tottenham’s first, second and third priority remains Savinho. I still believe Savinho has a very good chance of joining Tottenham before the end of the transfer window.

“If that deal does not happen, Pedro Neto could become an option for Spurs.”

Regarding cost, a recent, albeit not particularly reliable, report claimed Chelsea want £70m before considering Neto’s sale.

When signing the Portugal international from Wolves two summers ago, Chelsea paid a package totalling £53.9m.

DON’T MISS: Man City closing in on full agreement to re-sign eight-cap Argentina star 10 years on