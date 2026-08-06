Tottenham Hotspur are among the Premier League clubs to have been offered Victor Osimhen this summer, as the Nigerian striker looks to secure a move to English football, TEAMtalk understands.

Whether Spurs ultimately decide to pursue a deal for the highly rated forward is another matter entirely. What is clear, however, is that the north London club remain keen on bringing in a top-class striker to lead the line under new head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian is in the process of shaping and rebuilding the squad to suit his preferred style of play, and a clinical number nine is high on his shopping list.

Yet any move for Osimhen would first require Tottenham to sell either Dominic Solanke or Richarlison in order to create space both in the squad and in the wage bill.

Osimhen has built a strong reputation as a powerful, energetic and prolific goalscorer, and his desire for a Premier League challenge has been well documented. Several English clubs have been made aware of his availability, with Spurs one of those sounded out by those representing the player.

De Zerbi’s preference for a high-quality centre-forward is understandable. A proven marksman of Osimhen’s calibre could significantly improve Tottenham’s attacking output and help the side push for a higher league finish.

Tottenham face tough choice

At the same time, the club must carefully manage their existing options. Solanke has shown flashes of quality since joining but has struggled with injuries, while Richarlison continues to offer versatility and experience across the front line.

Deciding which of the current strikers to move on would not be straightforward, particularly given the need to maintain balance and harmony within the dressing room. Considerations over financial regulations also play a part in any potential transaction.

As the transfer window continues, Spurs’ hierarchy will weigh the opportunity carefully.

Landing Osimhen would represent a significant statement of intent, but only if the necessary outgoing deals can first be agreed and they are willing to pay his huge wages.

Currently Osimhen’s gross pay is €360,000 (£309,000) per week, which after tax (which is 20 per cent for professional footballers in Turkey) becomes €288,000 (£247,000).

That would already make the Nigerian by far the highest earner at Tottenham.

But given Osimhen would be taxed 45 per cent of his wages in England, Spurs would have to pay far above what he currently earns in order to make the sums even.

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