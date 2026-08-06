Liverpool rocked as £35m star has now been ‘offered’ to Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence, who has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United

Liverpool will be hugely disappointed to learn that Djed Spence’s people have offered the Tottenham Hotspur star to Manchester United, with Red Devils manager Michael Carrick looking for a left-back, according to a journalist.

On July 14, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Spence from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Newcastle United and Inter Milan, too, are interested in Spence, who can operate as a right-back or as a left-back and starred for England at the 2026 World Cup.

It emerged earlier on August 6 that Tottenham are willing to sell Spence for £35millon this summer.

While Liverpool will find the price tag of the Tottenham star £35m appealing, Andoni Iraola’s side will be disappointed to learn that Spence’s people have offered him to Man Utd, too.

Man Utd are looking to sign a left-back and have made Lewis Hall their number one target.

However, Newcastle United do not want to sell the England international this summer.

The Sun journalist Tom Barclay wrote on X at 10:48am on August 6: “Understand Liverpool do have some interest in Djed Spence (as per @szyexcl).

“Told there are other clubs whose interest currently seems stronger, but let’s see how it develops.

“Spence’s price tag believed to be around £35m, seems increasingly likely he’ll leave #thfc this summer”

DON’T MISS: Tottenham offered world-class striker as one of two Spurs men MUST be sacrificed

Djed Spence ‘offered’ to Man Utd

Journalist Ben Jacobs said on The United Stand: “Obviously, the other option is more of a two-sided full-back.

“You may remember, in kind of March, April, we were speaking of how if they had a kind of left-winger that could drop into left wing-back, they might sign a right-sided full-back that can switch sides.

“And Djed Spence is a name on the player’s side that has been offered around.

“He has been offered to Liverpool, he has been offered to Manchester United.

“I am not aware yet whether the club’s interested in that deal, but Spence wants to go somewhere and play week in week out, whether it’s on the right and whether it’s on the left, so his future might be broadly one to watch again.

“I don’t think Man Utd at this point have said we want Djed Spence, we are going to move for Djed Spence, we are going to negotiate for Djed Spence, but the Spence side are offering him around to Premier League clubs because with Pedro Porro on one side and Destiny Udogie on the other and after a very positive World Cup, Spence can’t guarantees he is going to play every week at Tottenham Hotspur, and that’s why he is assessing his options even though Roberto De Zerbi would love to keep him as a squad player.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd considering shock left-back signing after Hall, Lewis-Skelly rejections – ‘a lot cheaper’