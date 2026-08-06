Liverpool’s hopes of signing Bradley Barcola have been boosted due to three factors, with Paris Saint-Germain set to sign his replacement.

The Reds have been enduring a frustrating summer transfer window, having already missed out on Yan Diomande and Michael Olise.

Still, Andoni Iraola’s side have signed Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz, while they look increasingly likely to land Barcola.

Liverpool are crying out for more wingers and are also targeting PSG’s Ibrahim Mbaye, having been given approval to make a serious play for the Manchester City target.

A report on Wednesday claimed the Reds have increased their offer for Barcola, who reportedly wants to join them over Arsenal this summer.

It is important for Liverpool that they have buy-in from Barcola, who is reportedly intent on leaving PSG after informing them that he does not want to extend his contract beyond 2028.

Liverpool are not there yet, though. The biggest issue for them is agreeing on a fee with PSG, who reportedly want around £145m for the forward.

The Reds want to pay closer to £100m, but L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi is confident that a compromise will be reached.

Confidence of compromise, no hijack and PSG signing boost Liverpool

He stated: “This isn’t information I’ve already shared, but I’m inclined to say yes [Liverpool will sign Barcola], even though the two clubs’ positions are still very far apart. Paris are hoping for €150m, excluding bonuses. Liverpool don’t want to go above €120m.

“There’s still time to reach an agreement, and if Paris manages to sign a winger and a striker, their positions will surely be able to move closer together more easily. Meanwhile, Barcola has already agreed contractually with Liverpool.”

And PSG will finalise a move for Barcola’s replacement on Thursday, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche is travelling to complete his transfer.

Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Maghnes Akliouche, just landed in Paris to sign in as new Paris Saint-Germain player.

‘€50m deal done last week and being formally signed today at the club.’

And there is more good news for Liverpool, with German reporter Christian Falk reporting that Bayern Munich will not hijack the move for Barcola.

Falk explained: “The left-sided winger is too expensive this summer for Bayern Munich, but it’s a pity that he’s not too expensive for Liverpool right now! They are closer to this deal. Yan Diomande, it seems, will be signing for Real Madrid, so Liverpool really need a player like Barcola now. Bayern, on the other hand, could use a player like this in the future.

“We don’t know what’s happening with Michael Olise long-term. This summer, of course, we know he’s staying put, but next summer the big question will be whether Olise signs a new contract or if Bayern will be forced to sell him.

“The number one option to replace Michael Olise would be, as far as Bayern Munich are concerned, Bradley Barcola. If Liverpool are there, however, and if he’s signing for the Reds, there’s no chance for Bayern. But next summer, there could be a chance if he’s staying in Paris for another season.”