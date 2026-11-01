Chelsea ‘inform’ French star he’s ‘their absolute priority’ as ‘Xabi Alonso plans’ emerge

Chelsea have made it clear to Jules Kounde that they want to sign him from Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to a journalist, but the French defender is not the only big-name star that Blues manager Xabi Alonso plans to add to his squad in the middle of the season.

On September 30, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Chelsea want to sign Kounde.

We understand that Kounde himself is keen on a move to Chelsea from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The France international defender is not guaranteed a place in Barcelona manager Hansi Flick’s starting line-up and is willing to leave the Spanish champions.

Sources have told us that Barcelona have told Kounde’s camp that they are ready to offload him in January 2027.

Chelsea plan Jules Kounde deal in January

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 25,000 followers on X, has now reported that Chelsea have made it clear to Kounde that they will go all out for him in the middle of the season, with Blues manager Alonso himself ready to contact his entourage.

Jesus wrote on X at 7:30pm on October 30: “Chelsea has made Kounde their absolute priority for this winter.

“Both Barca and the player have already been informed of this stance.

“Kounde is no longer untouchable for Barça or for Hansi Flick.

“That said, the board will only listen to offers if the French centre-back himself asks to leave.

“The ball is now in the player’s court.

“Xabi Alonso plans to contact his entourage very soon, as he sees him as a key piece for his defensive project.”

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Chelsea ready to pay £100m-plus for Alex Scott

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Chelsea are ready to go bid for Alex Scott, too, in the January transfer window.

We understand that Bournemouth are willing to sell Scott in the middle of the season.

However, the Cherries want at least £100million for the midfielder.

Sources have told us that Chelsea are willing to meet Bournemouth’s demands for Scott.

Fraser said: “Chelsea have always held strong confidence they would land him but their position as favourites has shifted the landscape.

“While no final decision has been communicated by the player, the club’s sources believe the overall package on offer at Stamford Bridge gives them a significant advantage over remaining competitors.

“With the January window approaching and no new deal in place at Bournemouth, the coming weeks are likely to determine whether Scott becomes one of the most expensive midfielders to move in the winter market.”

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