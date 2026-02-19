Chelsea already have NEW Nicolas Jackson plan in place as Premier League quartet circle

Nicolas Jackson, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea

Nicolas Jackson is set to return to Chelsea this summer, but his representatives are already deep in talks with intermediaries about a potential move away from Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk understands.

Sources close to the situation reveal that Chelsea were always aware that Bayern Munich – despite paying a record loan fee – were highly unlikely to make the Senegalese star’s stay permanent.

And, with his loan spell in Germany expiring and Jackson due back in London, his future remains one of the hottest topics in the transfer market.

Our sources can confirm that Jackson’s camp is actively working with trusted intermediaries to assess all available options, and the level of interest in the Chelsea frontman is nothing short of intense.

Premier League rivals Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa – all of whom tracked Jackson before his move to Bavaria – remain extremely attentive to his situation.

We understand that each club is monitoring developments closely, ready to pounce should Chelsea signal a willingness.

While Chelsea acknowledge that Jackson’s market value has dipped following his stint in the Bundesliga, the substantial loan fee received from Bayern has softened the financial blow.

The Blues are pragmatic about the situation, recognizing that a summer sale could be the best outcome for all parties involved.

Interest isn’t limited to England, though, with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid also keen, especially as they brace for the possible departure of Julian Alvarez this summer.

Atletico’s recruitment team has been in regular contact with Jackson’s representatives, underlining their intent to bring the dynamic forward to LaLiga if the opportunity arises.

Jackson has scored five goals in 22 appearances at Bayern and has found starts tough to come by due to the imperious form of England skipper Harry Kane.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

More Chelsea news: Man Utd hunt Blues star; Bayern centre-back eyed

Manchester United retain ‘admiration’ for a Chelsea star they ‘really wanted’ previously, as it’s been suggested his Blues career might not last long.

Elsewhere, a top Rangers defensive talent has emerged as a shock transfer target for heavyweight Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea, according to a fresh report.

Finally, Chelsea are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for a Bayern Munich centre-back this summer, according to a trusted German source.