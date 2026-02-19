Man Utd told shock £70m target can sensationally become next Mohamed Salah

A former Manchester United player has endorsed the surprise signing of Christian Pulisic, with the USMNT superstar tipped to emulate two Premier League legends despite his struggles at Chelsea.

Chelsea reached an agreement to sign Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for £58million in January 2019. The forward spent another six months at Dortmund before officially joining Chelsea that summer.

Pulisic managed 26 goals and 21 assists in 145 matches for Chelsea as the Blues won the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

However, Pulisic did not live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge as a result of injury issues and unreliable form.

The winger left to join AC Milan in a £20m deal in July 2023 and has got back to his best in Italy. Pulisic’s record of 42 goals and 25 assists in 121 appearances for the Rossoneri has seen him become one of Serie A’s most fearsome attackers.

We exclusively revealed on February 12 that Pulisic is increasingly open to returning to England amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

A follow-up report on Sunday stated that Man Utd’s interest in the 27-year-old is ‘serious’.

When asked about Pulisic giving the Premier League a second try, his compatriot Tim Howard said (via Metro): “I’m going to put him in a very high class here… Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah, we now know the finished products.

“When I say those names, people are going to go, ‘Huh? Those are two of the greatest players in Premier League history’, but I remember Kevin De Bruyne at Chelsea, I remember Mohamed Salah at Chelsea.

“They weren’t good enough, apparently, so they went abroad. Mohamed Salah went to Roma and Kevin De Bruyne went to Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg.

“They were the players that they were, they gained confidence, they did all those things, they came back to the Premier League and then it was game over, history was written.

“I sort of feel like that with Christian Pulisic as well because he was at Borussia Dortmund. We get it, it’s a big club. He was still young, though, and he then goes to Chelsea.

“I backed him to the hilt at Chelsea and unfortunately he didn’t get the rub of the green, went through some different coaches and then he went off. But he sort of reminds me of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in that he went off, he’s matured and he’s older, and he’s gone to one of the best teams in the league.

Christian Pulisic can hit ‘another level’

“He’s put AC Milan on his back and he’s been the best player in that league so now I think, from the physical, football maturity-side, he now comes back to the Premier League, and he gets slotted into a Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, I think there’s actually another level for him. I personally like it.”

We understand Spurs are showing the most proactive interest in Pulisic. Their admiration comes after USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino said yes to returning to Spurs this summer, following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Milan are trying to tie Pulisic down to a new deal, as his current terms expire in June 2027. However, Milan have been slow in negotiations, prompting the player’s camp to consider other options.

Should the Italian giants be forced into selling Pulisic, then they will likely hold out for offers worth €75-80m (up to £70m).

