Chelsea have no intention whatsoever of parting company with Xabi Alonso despite Friday night’s damaging defeat to Nottingham Forest, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that the club’s hierarchy remain fully committed to their manager.

The Blues suffered a miserable 3-2 defeat at the City Ground, extending their Premier League losing streak to three matches – and five across the last six games in all competitions – and leaving Alonso facing mounting scrutiny after a deeply disappointing November.

Chelsea lost every league fixture during the month, suffering defeats against Sunderland, Leeds United and now Forest, with the latest setback raising further questions about the Spaniard’s ability to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

The statistics make uncomfortable reading for Alonso, too. He has now suffered six Premier League defeats in just 12 matches in charge, matching the number of top-flight losses endured by predecessor Liam Rosenior, who reached that unwanted total across 13 fixtures.

Yet despite the growing frustration among supporters and the increasing external pressure, TEAMtalk understands there is absolutely no appetite within Chelsea to consider a managerial change.

Indeed, the club’s hierarchy remain convinced that Alonso is the right man to lead their project and have no plans to abandon the strategy that persuaded him to take charge in the first place.

That is an important distinction given the upheaval Chelsea have experienced over the past year.

The Blues parted company with both Enzo Maresca and Rosenior during a turbulent 2025/26 campaign before working tirelessly to convince Alonso that Stamford Bridge represented the right next step in his managerial career.

His appointment also coincided with significant changes behind the scenes, with Clearlake Capital assuming full control of the club through BlueCo following the buyout of Todd Boehly and Mark Walter.

The football leadership structure underwent its own reshuffle, with Laurence Stewart stepping down as co-sporting director and Paul Winstanley taking sole charge of the position. Joe Shields and Sam Jewell also assumed expanded responsibilities across recruitment and football operations.

Crucially, Alonso was brought in with the formal title of manager rather than head coach, giving him considerably greater authority and influence over the footballing operation than some of his recent predecessors.

That was a significant part of the project presented to the Spaniard, and Chelsea remain determined to give him the backing and time required to implement his ideas…

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The club also invested heavily in the summer transfer window, spending £117m to secure Morgan Rogers, with Shields playing an influential role in helping Chelsea beat Arsenal to his signature.

However, Alonso has also had to contend with significant changes to his playing squad, including the departures of Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella, two important figures whose quality and influence have proved difficult to replace.

Chelsea have simultaneously begun adjusting their recruitment strategy, relaxing previous age restrictions as they look to bring more experienced players into the squad.

Speaking to sources with direct knowledge of the situation at Stamford Bridge, TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey has revealed that Chelsea’s confidence in Alonso remains undiminished despite the disappointing results.

“There was huge change at Stamford Bridge this summer; we should not forget that,” Bailey said.

“In so many ways the club are in a very good place, but the squad is not where they need it to be.

“People forget they lost Enzo and Cucurella – two world-class performers, and that is going to take time to replace their quality.

“Chelsea worked hard to get Alonso in, and convince him that they were the right project for him and that plan they put to him remains firmly in place.”

There is an acceptance among senior figures that performances and results have fallen below the required standard, but that has not translated into any loss of faith in their manager.

Chelsea believe Alonso has the coaching ability to take the club back towards the top of European football and remain convinced that judging his work over such a short period would be premature.

Bailey added: “Speaking to people within the club, they know the performances are not good enough to this point; there is no getting away from that.

“There remains belief that Alonso is a world-class coach and that needs backing and time in equal measure, and the result will mean Chelsea establishing themselves as one of Europe’s elite once again.

“There is no suggestion within the club that they are even looking at options away from him.”

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That final message is particularly significant given the pressure that has accompanied Chelsea’s latest run of results.

A third successive league defeat would ordinarily intensify questions over a manager’s future at a club with Chelsea’s expectations, particularly following the recent managerial turnover at Stamford Bridge.

However, the internal picture is very different from the external noise. Chelsea remain committed to Alonso, believe the squad still requires further development and are determined to see the project they sold him over the summer through.