Fabrizio Romano has detailed the stance of Manchester United on Marcus Rashford in January, with Mauricio Pochettino’s feelings on the attacker now coming to light.

Rashford has played under a lot of United managers, and most seem to like him. He was a favourite of Ruben Amorim at the very beginning of his spell, before that quickly went sour, and Michael Carrick was believed to have had a hand in keeping him in the summer, though he had little impact playing under him.

With Pochettino now at the helm, and Rashford returning from a period of injury which kept him out for the first couple of games of the Argentine’s spell, Romano has detailed how his situation is likely to play out.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Talking about Manchester United, I also wanted to bring up the situation regarding their injured players, because that is something they need to consider.

“Rashford is returning from injury and has started individual training. That is good news for Pochettino.

“Don’t forget what I told you when they appointed Pochettino. He has always been a big fan of Rashford.

“When Pochettino was at Paris Saint-Germain and Rashford was one of the young stars emerging at Manchester United, Pochettino was pushing like crazy to sign Marcus Rashford for Paris Saint-Germain.

“So I would not be surprised if Mauricio Pochettino decides to invest a lot in Marcus Rashford.”

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Marcus Rashford going nowhere

Fellow insider Ben Jacobs suggested of late that Rashford is “available at the right price.”

But Romano has shut down claims that the English forward could move on in January.

He said: “I do not see any movement happening in January. Then, in the summer, it will depend on what happens between now and the summer of 2027. But Rashford is certainly a name to take into consideration.”

Pochettino has confirmed Rashford is back in training, but he has also stated Carlos Baleba is going to be out for a while.

He said: “Then there is Carlos Baleba. Today, Pochettino was very honest. He said that Baleba got injured against Roma and that the medical staff told him it would be 10 to 12 weeks.

“So it is a long break for Carlos Baleba. He is not going to feature again in 2026, and it is going to take some time before we see him back at Manchester United.

“That is also important to clarify and mention.”