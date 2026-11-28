Fabrizio Romano insists Chelsea have zero wish to bring Alejandro Garnacho back to Stamford Bridge amid claims Aston Villa are hoping to cancel his loan deal, and with Unai Emery’s side having only once chance to remove the Argentine from their squad in January.

The 22-year-old moved to Villa Park in the summer on a loan deal that contained an easy-to-achieve appearances clause that would have triggered a permanent £42.5m (€51m, $56m) deal.

However, after the player was left out of their squad for the midweek UCL clash with Galatasaray, and with the player having since removed all references to Aston Villa across his social media, it has emerged that Emery’s side are exploring a way to cancel the arrangement, with the player described as finished at Villa Park.

‘Garnacho has failed to make an impact in Villa’s first-team environment, with performances in training not doing enough to suggest he deserves a chance to play regularly,’ The Athletic reporter Jacob Tanswell explained.

Despite that, Romano insists any agreement to simply cancel the loan looks difficult right now.

Chelsea do not have a recall clause in the arrangement, and Xabi Alonso’s side have no room for the former Manchester United man, a £40m signing in August 2025, in their ranks.

Speaking on his latest YouTube video, Romano explained: “Garnacho is no longer playing regularly for Aston Villa. He was left out of the squad against Galatasaray in the Champions League, with Villa instead choosing to bring two goalkeepers. So you know, the message is quite clear. What is the point?” Romano said.

“Aston Villa have an obligation to buy through the buy-option clause. There is an obligation element linked to the player’s appearances.

“In the summer, when Chelsea agreed the deal with Aston Villa for Alejandro Garnacho, they were considering a low number of appearances as the trigger for the deal to happen.

“Chelsea initially thought that Garnacho would become an Aston Villa player on a permanent deal in 2027. That was the feeling.

“But Villa are now limiting Alejandro Garnacho’s appearances because he is not playing regularly.”

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Villa have one hope of cancelling Garnacho loan

Romano continued: “Let’s see what happens between now and January. If the situation continues like this, there is a possibility, if the two clubs agree, that Villa and Chelsea could terminate the loan and send Alejandro Garnacho to another club.

“That would only happen if Chelsea find another club for Alejandro Garnacho.

“Chelsea are obviously not stupid. They consider Garnacho completely outside their project, but they will not recall him if they do not have another solution.

“One of the options, for example, could be Saudi Arabia. If an opportunity emerges in Saudi Arabia, Alejandro Garnacho could be on the move in the January window.

“But obviously, you have to make the player happy. You have to make Chelsea happy.

“So even if Villa decide to get rid of Garnacho or stop giving him opportunities, they still have a contract. It depends on what happens with Chelsea and whether a new club comes in for him.”

According to Tanswell, Villa’s only hope of cancelling Garnacho’s arrangement depends on the player’s agent finding an overseas suitor to take the player on and effectively pick up the Midlanders’ loan mantle.

‘Multiple sources have said Villa are open to his departure in January, provided clubs from overseas come to the table and strike an agreement with his parent club, Chelsea,’ he explained.

But where that could be remains to be seen. The player has attracted previous interest from the likes of Napoli and his academy side Atletico Madrid, though whether either would come back to the table remains uncertain.

In the meantime, Villa are already looking at alternatives, with an in-form Club Brugge winger increasingly attracting their attention and with details emerging from sources on whether Arsenal could launch a rival move.

Earlier this week, Romano also delivered an update on Villa’s reported interest in an unsettled Real Madrid star, having rated the chances of a January deal.