Xabi Alonso has now suffered six losses in a game sooner than Liam Rosenior did at Chelsea

Jamie Redknapp has expressed sympathy for Xabi Alonso amid claims he could soon face the sack at Chelsea, with four glaring stats tarnishing his reign in the wake of Friday night’s 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The Blues turned to the Spaniard over the summer to provide what they hoped would prove a bright new era at Stamford Bridge after years of underachievement for the big-spending west London side.

However, after slipping to a loss at the City Ground, and having fallen behind after just five minutes and pretty much playing catch-up for the rest of the game, Chelsea have now lost six times in just 12 games this season – and in one game sooner than the much-maligned Liam Rosenior did (13) before his reign was ended prematurely earlier this year.

In addition to that, Chelsea fare 19th in the league for goals conceded (23), shots on target faced (66), and big chances faced (41). They are worst in class for errors leading to shots (19) this season.

Clearly, the Blues have several issues to address and, pinpointing the woeful form of centre-half Wesley Fofana – who was booed by his own fans after mocking Chelsea’s failures on a French podcast – Redknapp believes the Frenchman should not have been selected at the City Ground.

“It didn’t feel like a game for him [Fofana] tonight. He had a bad week; he obviously had the podcast situation,” Redknapp began on Sky Sports.

“You’ve got Levi Colwell there. You can play Caicedo on the right. Levi Colwell’s a left-sided centre back. It’s a much better balance. I think the I think the manager’s got that one wrong.

“And by playing Wesley Fofana tonight, you’ve end up creating that because unfortunately – and I’m not being wise after the event because we both said it before the game – it was inevitable.

“He’s lacking so much confidence; he needs a little bit of time to readjust and hopefully find some form because that is week after week for the poor guy. He’s having a really difficult run at it at the moment.”

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Asked if Alonso at risk of losing his job at Chelsea, Redknapp added: “I’d really be disappointed if he is. I really hope not. I mean, you’re any manager. You understand the price on the ticket.

“We’ve seen it at Chelsea, but you can’t just keep throwing managers under the bus. That’s not going to help anybody.

“They had Liam Rosenior. Before that, they had Enzo Maresca, who obviously ends up having a little bit of a fallout. Then he leaves, and they’ve gone for other managers. Had five in five seasons.

“Chelsea have had unprecedented success by sacking managers, especially under the Roman Abramovich era. But you can’t keep going back to that.

“I think everybody has a soft spot for Xabi because he was a great footballer. His time at Bayer Leverkusen – unbelievable. His time at Real Madrid – forgettable. Very difficult for him. But now he’s almost got to start again.

“He’s got to find a way and he’s got to work through this and show that he is an elite manager.

“This isn’t Xabi Alonso playing as a number six and spraying the ball about. This is probably harder than anything he’s had to go through.

“Real Madrid almost gave him an excuse because of all the players and it’s the Galacticos and everything that goes with it.

“But at Chelsea, everything’s sort of on a plate for him here. They brought Morgan Rogers in, they bought a few other players, but Jamie Carragher touched it a few weeks ago – unless they sign another centre back, they cannot compete.”

Despite those struggles, and following the recent drubbing by Leeds at Stamford Bridge, multiple outlets have reported that Chelsea’s hierarchy have decided to stick with Alonso for the foreseeable future.

Five losses in six games certainly makes for bleak reading though and Fabrizio Romano has also offered some insight into what he expects to happen next.

In other news, Chelsea have completed a midfield signing ahead of the January window, with Romano declaring his trademark ‘Here we go’.