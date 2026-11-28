Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has moved to play down the importance of his own new deal at Elland Road following a raft of contract extensions this week, though the 50-year-old has sent supporters a message which really summarises the German up.

As all-time great managers go at Elland Road, Leeds have an unquestioned pecking order, with Don Revie their greatest ever and Howard Wilkinson rightly regarded as next best.

Beyond that, supporters have not had too much to celebrate over the years, though Marcelo Bielsa is rightly regarded as a bona fide legend for the way he restored the club to glory, while Farke has since taken up that baton and created a really strong legacy of his own.

Now into his fourth season in West Yorkshire, Farke’s current contract with Leeds is due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

In that time, Farke has guided Leeds up from the trenches of the Championship to what now looks, for all intents and purposes, a top-half finish in the Premier League this season – and anything higher than ninth will be their best finish since 2002.

As a result, extending Farke’s stay at Leeds is something the club are very eager to finalise, especially given the rapid strides made under his management in the last 12 months.

To that end, it emerged in mid-October that the club’s owners, 49ers Enterprises, had reached an agreement in principle on a two-year extension to Farke’s terms through to 2029.

However, some six weeks on, Leeds are yet to formally announce Farke’s new deal and, after securing the futures of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ao Tanaka and Lukas Nmecha during a busy week, the manager has moved to play down the significance of his own contract extension, and in doing so, has sent the fans a very modest message…

READ NEXT: Fabrizio Romano confirms huge Man Utd rejection with four major deals to follow Calvert-Lewin

Farke sends message to Leeds fans over new contract

Admitting his love for the club and only caring about making fans happy, Farke, previewing Saturday’s clash against Coventry in which a win could take the Whites up to the dizzy heights of fifth, stated: “I’m the manager of Leeds United. I sign players. I don’t sign managers. Since I’ve been here, I fell in love with the people here, and I fell in love with the club.

“And the only thing I care for is our supporters because they had to suffer really for such a long time. I want to bring success to them. I care for the players, I care for the staff, and this is the way I work.

“I think this is also the reason I don’t like to talk about my contract at all because I have to lead the people here.

“I’m a leader of men and women at this club, and no one wants a leader who talks about his future, about himself, or whatever. And this is also not my style.”

While the manager’s new contract is not expected to be a problem – and we do wonder if the club might save the announcement for Christmas week at Elland Road – the club are turning their focus towards team strengthening in January, with a double striker deal in their sights…

Leeds target two striker signings

First up, and despite extending the deals of both Nmecha and, significantly, Calvert-Lewin this week, Leeds United do still want to add another striker option to their ranks.

To that end, it has emerged this week that Leeds are ready to make a goal-a-game striker their number one transfer priority in the January window – with the player coming in with a price tag that looks well within the Whites’ budget.

In addition, talks over a contract extension with 18-year-old goal machine Carrick Njinko are also making progress.

The teenager, a regular in Scott Gardner’s Under-21s this season, has been in red-hot form of late, scoring 13 times in 16 appearances so far this season.

Capable of playing on the right wing as well as up front, his deal expires next summer, with several rivals alerted by the opportunity of landing the teenager on a free transfer.

However, Leeds are understandably eager to lock their prized talent down and are hopeful of securing his services to a new and improved deal.

Elsewhere, Leeds United have learned their chances of a mammoth January transfer raid on Celtic for an explosive South American goal machine.