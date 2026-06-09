Chelsea legend names two conditions for Marcus Rashford signing as trio of dream deals revealed

Chelsea have been backed to sign Marcus Rashford from Premier League rivals Manchester United, but only if two conditions are met, while club legend Joe Cole has also named his three dream signings at Stamford Bridge.

Rashford excelled while on loan at Barcelona this past season, notching 14 goals and as many assists as Hansi Flick’s side secured back-to-back LaLiga triumphs.

His stunning form at the Camp Nou earned the Man Utd star a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup, with the 28-year-old poised to start the opening group game against Croatia a week on Wednesday.

As for the agreed £26million deal that could take him to Barcelona on a permanent deal, the Spanish giants have stalled on the move after recently signing Rashford‘s England colleague Anthony Gordon.

That has opened the door to major interest from Bayern Munich, but Cole thinks the United attacker would be better off playing under new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso instead – as long as two major factors are ironed out.

“It’s just a matter of the wages and the valuation,” Cole told the Sun Sport.

“Rashford ticks a lot of boxes, but you don’t want to spend a fortune on him – he’d do a good job for Chelsea.

“He needs to keep going, Marcus, he needs to keep his confidence up because he rebuilt himself at Barcelona, and there’s still another level for him to jump to.

“He’s someone Chelsea should enquire about, but it’ll depend on the deal.”

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Cole names trio of dream Chelsea signings

Cole, meanwhile, insists his old club also need to strengthen in other areas, and he has picked out three Real Madrid stars as potential dream signings.

He added: “Chelsea needs goals in the front three, an experienced centre-back, and then possibly a goalkeeper to push the goalkeepers that are already there.

“It’s hard for me to say who they should go for, because I’d love Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Antonio Rudiger.

“But Xabi Alonso needs to work out where he can get value for money, because I don’t think there’s a lot of money left at Chelsea to be honest with you.

“There’s been a lot of money wasted, so he may have to work with what he’s got, but if he has to work with what he’s got, then the Chelsea fans must stick with him and know that this isn’t the Chelsea of 10 years ago.”