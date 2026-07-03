Arsenal ‘gathering information’ on record-breaking World Cup midfielder as Real Madrid roadblock clears

Arsenal are doing background work on Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, according to a journalist, as Real Madrid’s latest statement on the Argentine star will come as a huge boost to the Gunners.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first exclusively reported on May 6 that Arsenal are interested in signing Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

We reported at the time that Fernandez was frustrated at the direction that Chelsea owners, BlueCo, were taking the club.

Sources told us at the time that Manchester City were also monitoring the situation of the Argentina international, who is starring at the 2026 World Cup.

Enzo Maresca is now the manager of Man City, and the Italian worked with Fernandez during his time as Chelsea manager.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari has now reported that Arsenal are “gathering information” on Fernandez.

The reporter, who has over 127,000 followers on X, has stated that Man City, too, are interested on the midfielder.

Longari posted on X at 5:38pm on July 2: “The Enzo Fernandez topic remains open as he pushes to leave Chelsea.

“Real Madrid is the first option, but they must make a sacrifice to present an offer to the Blues.

“Exc In the Premier League, Manchester City and Arsenal are gathering information on the Argentine.”

Fernandez has been on the books of Chelsea since February 2023, when he joined from Benfica for £106.8millon, which made him the most expensive Argentine player in history.

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Real Madrid issue Enzo Fernandez denial

Real Madrid have long been linked with Enzo Fenandez, with reports in the Spanish media claiming that he has a deal in place with Los Blancos over personal terms.

However, Real Madrid, who have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager, have issued a strongly-worded denial on their official website, making it clear that they have no plans to sign the Argentine.

The statement reads: ‘In light of the information and statements that have emerged in recent days regarding an alleged interest from Real Madrid C. F. in the player Enzo Fernández, the club wishes to state that it has not made any efforts, either directly or indirectly, aimed at signing the aforementioned player and, furthermore, has no intention of pursuing such an operation.

‘Real Madrid wishes to express its utmost respect for Enzo Fernández, a great footballer whose career and quality are widely recognised, as well as for Chelsea FC, a club with which it maintains an excellent institutional relationship.

‘Precisely out of respect for an institution like Chelsea FC and the principles of institutional loyalty that have always guided Real Madrid’s actions, the club considers it necessary to categorically deny these speculations, which are unfounded and do not reflect reality.

‘Real Madrid regrets that, despite the clarity of the facts and the absence of any action by the club, information continues to be disseminated that does not correspond to reality and only serves to create confusion among fans and unnecessarily harm the entities and individuals involved.’

Madrid’s stance on Fernandez will be welcomed by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, who, being the reigning Premier League champions, will be confident of prising away Fernandez from Chelsea.

Chelsea have always maintained a not-for-sale stance on Fernandez, but there is no smoke without fire.

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