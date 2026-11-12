Romano drops triple update on Arsenal signing Alvarez and selling Zubimendi to Atletico Madrid

The futures of Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez and Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi have been clarified by Fabrizio Romano in a three-pronged transfer update.

Arsenal pushed hard to sign Alvarez over the summer, and Atletico Madrid were willing to sell. However, the Argentine only had eyes for Barcelona, who for obvious reasons given the domestic rivalry, Atleti were unwilling to do business with.

A late play by Mikel Arteta to convince Alvarez to give up on his Barca dream in favour of signing for the Premier League champions fell on deaf ears.

As such, Alvarez remained in situ, but strong suggestions that he will eventually move on have not dissipated.

Zubimendi, meanwhile, would be a regular starter at virtually every other team in England. But at Arsenal, he’s fourth choice for two spots, with Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Bruno Guimaraes all ahead.

Transfer interest in the rarely-seen midfielder is rampant. Spain’s big three – which includes Atleti – are admirers, as are Chelsea from closer to home.

It’s a situation that has prompted talk of a swap deal that would bring Alvarez to north London and send Zubimendi to Madrid.

But according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, no such swap deal will occur in January.

What’s more, Atleti have no intention of paying what Arsenal would command for Zubimendi in a standalone deal either.

Alvarez, Zubimendi swap… no chance

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “It’s been in the rumours over the recent weeks. a lot of links with a potential swap deal. Zubimendi to Atletico Madrid, Julian Alvarez to Arsenal.

“This was the rumour. Then again, Zubimendi to Atletico Madrid apart from what happens with Julian Alvarez. So many stories.

“First point, at the moment there are no negotiations ongoing between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

“Second point, they are not working on a swap deal with Alvarez and Zubimendi.

“Third point, Zubimendi has clarified that he’s not desperate to leave Arsenal and also Atletico Madrid are not going to invest 65, 70, 80 million on Martin Zubimendi in January.

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“He’s a player they like for sure. Zubimendi is super appreciated by Atletico, but that’s it. There are hundreds of players appreciated by Atletico. There is no active negotiation ongoing.

“The player will be very expensive and also Zubimendi already says that he’s not desperate to leave Arsenal.

“Obviously, he hopes to play more. He wants to play more but at the moment there are no active negotiations with Atletico Madrid. ”

Romano concluded by noting Zubimendi is adored by Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, though Arsenal are unlikely to sell such a prominent player to the Blues.

Furthermore, Romano strongly suggested the next midfielder Chelsea will sign will be Alex Scott via Bournemouth.

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