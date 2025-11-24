Everton have the chance to leapfrog rivals Liverpool in the Premier League table if they can beat Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight, and TEAMtalk can explain why David Moyes could make some big changes to his starting XI.

The Toffees picked up a vital three points with a home win over Fulham ahead of the international break, a result which leaves them five points off the top four.

However, they are also only four points outside the relegation zone, so building on that victory against the Cottagers is essential if Everton are to continue to look up, and not down.

United, meanwhile, are in their best run of form since Ruben Amorim took charge and will be aiming to continue their quest for Champions League qualification for the Toffees.

It won’t be easy for David Moyes against his former side, but winning the midfield battle will be key for Everton, and that’s why he could shake things up for the clash.

Everton will be without Merlin Rohl tonight, who is unavailable after he had surgery on a hernia last week. Moyes has confirmed that Rohl will be out for a few weeks while he recovers. Jarrad Branthwaite is the other absentee, as he is sidelined with a long-term hamstring issue.

Everton could hand shock start to experienced pro

Jordan Pickford remains one of the first names on the sheet for Everton and following his clean sheet against Fulham last time out he is all but guaranteed to retain his spot between the sticks.

The first big conundrum for Moyes comes at right-back. James Garner, generally a midfielder, played very well as a right-back in Everton’s last game but my gut tells me club captain Seamus Coleman could be called upon for his first Premier League start of the season. The 37-year-old’s leadership qualities on the pitch cannot be understated, and after putting in some excellent performances for the Republic of Ireland recently he has shown he still has the quality to perform at the highest level. Jake O’Brien, who was dropped against Fulham, is another option to slot in at right-back again, but I feel Coleman’s experience could be key to Everton potentially getting a result at Old Trafford. It would be a big call, but this seems as good a time as any for Coleman to return to the lineup.

I questioned James Tarkowski’s form ahead of the Fulham game but the 33-year-old looked close to being back to his best in the clash, so it would be a shock to see him taken out of the side against the Red Devils.

Michael Keane has been one of Everton’s best players this season, taking his chance in Jarrad Branthwaite’s absence. He scored against Fulham from a corner and that is something Moyes will want to take advantage of again.

Vitaliy Mykolenko is likely to get the nod at left-back again as summer signing Adam Aznou has failed to break into the starting XI so far. As previously reported, Everton want to bring in another new left-back but for now, Mykolenko is the obvious choice for Moyes.

As mentioned, winning the midfield battle will be crucial against United. Moyes will hope that a trio in the middle will help get the better of Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation that only utilises two centre-mids. Idrissa Gana Gueye was arguably the best player on the pitch against Fulham. He scored the opener for Everton, but his relentless energy and defensive contributions are his main asset. He will almost certainly start again.

The reason I took Garner out of the right-back slot is because I think Everton need his legs in the middle of the park against United. He has been consistently good this season in whichever position he’s played and will want to put in a big performance against his former club today.

Playing ahead of Gueye and Garner in the attacking midfield role should be Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who, after a few disappointing performances, was superb against Fulham, earning him the Player of the Match Award. He’ll need to work hard defensively today but his ability to create chances will be crucial if Everton are to get the win. Charly Alcaraz represents another good option for the Toffees, but Dewsbury-Hall’s performance last time out is set to keep him out of the starting XI.

Everton’s two star wingers need no introduction and their Senegalese magician Iliman Ndiaye will almost certainly start on the right again and cause headaches for United’s defence. Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish has been one of Everton’s star performers this term and will hope to put in a big performance against his former rivals. Both players create plenty of chances, it’s just a case of the Toffees putting them away.

And while Thierno Barry is yet to score his first goal for Everton since his summer transfer from Villarreal, he was much better against Fulham and I believe he’ll get the nod ahead of Beto today.

Predicted Everton XI as Seamus Coleman returns