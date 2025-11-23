Arsenal have the advantage over Man Utd in the race for a Bundesliga star

Arsenal and Manchester United are both admirers of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, but reports suggest that the Gunners are favourites to sign the 23-year-old, in a major blow for Ruben Amorim.

Adeyemi’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks. With his contract expiring in 2027, TEAMtalk has already reported that he could leave Dortmund.

The 11-time capped German international, who generally plays as a winger but can also play as a striker when required, has notched 30 goals and 22 assists in 122 games since joining Dortmund in 2022.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on November 20 that Adeyemi is one target on United’s shortlist, with Ruben Amorim an admirer of his.

And with Adeyemi stalling on contract extension negotiations, it’s understood that there is a high chance of him leaving Dortmund in 2026.

However, according to a report from The Mirror, United are ‘bracing for disappointment’ as Adeyemi has ‘made it clear’ that Arsenal is his ‘preferred next destination’ if he leaves Dortmund.

Dortmund have reportedly slapped a £75m price tag on Adeyemi, which in any case is more than United are willing to pay. Amorim will have to look elsewhere to strengthen his attacking options.

READ MORE 🔴 Gabriel Jesus will be fuming to learn Arsenal plan regarding ‘nightmare’ striker

Arsenal mulling over January swoop for Dortmund star

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 14 that Arsenal have initiated contact with Adeyemi’s representative: super-agent Jorge Mendes.

It is understood that talks over an extension at Dortmund have ground to a halt due to the club refusing Adeyemi’s demand to include an €80million (£71m / $93m) release clause in a new deal.

We reported that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta views Adeyemi as the ideal right-wing upgrade for Reiss Nelson, who is injury-prone and currently on loan at Brentford.

Adeyemi is also seen as a player who can rival Noni Madueke for the role of Bukayo Saka’s understudy.

He is firmly on Arsenal’s radar, and our sources suggest a slightly lower price tag for January. Around €70m (£62m / $81m) could be enough to sign Adeyemi this winter.

The big question, however, is whether Arsenal are willing to part with that much money in January after a summer in which they spent around £250m.

The Gunners will likely need to sell stars before sanctioning a move for Adeyemi.

Alternatively, they could opt to wait until the end of the season, when his price could drop, and will hold the advantage in the race should Adeyemi remain keen on an Emirates switch.

Latest Arsenal news: Brazilian wanted / Ben White exit

Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo, who is valued at around £75m by the Tricky Trees.

Chelsea and Barcelona are also keen on the Brazilian, who scored against Liverpool in Forest’s 3-0 win at Anfield.

In other news, Arsenal are seriously considering selling full-back Ben White in the January transfer window, according to multiple reports.

The Gunners reportedly need to sell stars before they bring in any more players due to their expensive summer, and White is one of those Arteta is willing to part ways with.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.