Man Utd complete U-turn and now want legendary star to sign – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United have performed a U-turn on Casemiro and now want the legendary Brazilian to sign a new contract, but there’s something the midfielder must do first.

Casemiro enjoyed a fantastic debut campaign at Man Utd following his £70m switch from Real Madrid. However, the two seasons that followed saw Casemiro look his age and become a bit-part player.

In season four of his contract, Casemiro has proven the doubters wrong and worked his way into being a guaranteed starter for Ruben Amorim.

It’s testament to the veteran midfielder’s work ethic and professionalism, though those that know Casemiro intimately would expect nothing less.

For much of 2025, the expectation was United would wave goodbye to Casemiro when his contract expires at the end of the 2025/26 season.

United do hold an option to extend his deal by a year, but even so, the likes of Fabrizio Romano strongly suggested Man Utd would ignore it.

But with Casemiro now entrenched in Amorim’s plans and a bona fide leader in the dressing room, Romano has revealed Man Utd have performed a U-turn.

“My understanding is the Casemiro situation is really similar situation in terms of strategy to Harry Maguire,” stated Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Casemiro and Maguire are out of contract in the summer of 2026. For Man Utd they are two really important players, especially now with Casemiro, and let’s say congratulations to Casemiro.

“He’s been able to change his situation at Man Utd. If you think about Casemiro around one year ago there was a feeling like ‘okay, we have to find a solution, we have to part ways, the salary is too high, the player is not performing.’

“But Casemiro has always been a legend of the game. He’s the man who made history at Real Madrid and with the Brazilian national team, a fantastic midfielder.

“He’s been able to change the situation and become a [regular] starter for Ruben Amorim, a crucial player on and off the pitch, an absolute leader.

“So now the desire is from Man Utd obviously to continue with Casemiro, but on different conditions.

“So the salary he has right now is a salary Manchester United don’t want to pay in the future. Not because of unhappiness with the player, but because they want to change the salary structure.

“So at the moment for Casemiro the only way to stay would be a different salary, otherwise he’ll be free next summer to go wherever he wants.

“He always had a lot of interest, especially from Saudi Arabia.”

Romano concluded by again declaring a new deal at United – even despite the club’s hope the Brazilian will stay – hinges entirely on Casemiro accepting a substantial pay-cut.

Casemiro currently pockets around £350,000-a-week at United and is the club’s highest earner. For context, none of United’s big three additions in attack last summer (Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko), earn more than £200,000-a-week.

United genuinely are attempting to bring their wage structure under control and it’s a strategy Casemiro must adhere to if he’s to remain in situ.

