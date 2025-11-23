Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ making a major signing in January that could save their season and dump a regular starter to the bench.

Liverpool are a mess right now and much is being made of their shambolic defending. But while they have shipped three goals in successive Premier League matches, the attack cannot escape criticism too.

The Reds are still waiting for the real Alexander Isak to turn up. Cody Gakpo has built up zero understanding with the overlapping Milos Kerkez down the left, while Mohamed Salah is proving unusually ineffective from the right.

With Luis Diaz sold, Federico Chiesa not trusted by Arne Slot and Rio Ngumoha inexperienced in the extreme, Slot feels unable to do little else than trot the underperforming Gakpo and Salah out there on the wings each week.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are now giving serious consideration to activating Antoine Semenyo’s release clause in January.

The Bournemouth ace can be signed for £60m plus £5m in add-ons in the early part of the winter window. If Romano’s comments on his YouTube channel are anything to go by, the Reds may well bite the bullet and make a huge splash mid-season.

“Liverpool have his name on their list, on their shortlist, for sure,” began Romano. “Liverpool are considering Semenyo for the January transfer window.

“Liverpool are well informed on the release clause, £60m plus £5m in add-ons. So Semenyo remains a topic for Liverpool, for sure, he’s a player they are tracking and following.

“What has to happen to see Semenyo move to Liverpool? Liverpool need to decide internally what they want to do in January.

“They need to decide on a technical and financial point of view what they want to do in January.

“This is going to be decided in the next weeks, but Liverpool are seriously considering Semenyo.

“They’re not the only club, because I told you last summer Semenyo was in the list of Manchester United and Tottenham. Manchester City are also following the player, so keep an eye on Man City.”

Romano concluded by touching once again on Liverpool, saying: “For sure Liverpool are REALLY interested in the player, and remember, the release clause is there.”

Semenyo would replace Salah then Gakpo

If Semenyo were to sign with Liverpool, he’d walk straight into their starting eleven on Salah’s right wing.

That’s because Salah will be away with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations at that time. Semenyo’s Ghana failed to qualify.

Upon returning, Salah would obviously re-take his spot on the right side, with Semenyo likely deployed on the left side, thus pushing Gakpo to the bench.

Semenyo is right-footed but equally adept at playing on either flank. Gakpo has come in for stinging criticism this term for his one-dimensional attacks and his inability – or perhaps unwillingness – to feed Kerkez whose overlapping runs go unrewarded.

Latest Liverpool news – Slot sack decision reached / ‘Toxic’ player situation

In other news, Romano has insisted that as of right now, Liverpool are NOT thinking of sacking the under-fire Slot.

Elsewhere, The Athletic’s James Pearce described the mix of underperforming established stars and struggling new signings as a ‘toxic’ blend for the Reds.

That came as part of a wider piece that laid Liverpool’s problems bare in a truly sobering assessment.